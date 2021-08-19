News

Govs Forum hails IBB @80

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the commitments and patriotism displayed by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has remained a reference point to younger generations. The Governor of Ekiti State stated this when he, in company of his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of All Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, on behalf of the NGF visited Babangida at his in Minna, Niger State, home to celebrate with him as he turned 80. According to Fayemi, Babangida deserves accolades for his contribution to the development of the country. The governor said: “He can be described as a committed soldier, a professional one who fought for the unity of the country and went on to serve as military president. “He did a lot on whole range of issues and served the country with commitment and patriotism and contributed his quota to the general development of the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why we didn’t celebrate Oshiomhole’s sack, by Ondo Govt

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Ondo State Government yesterday described as mischievous a report making the rounds that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state jubilate over the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s National Chairman by the Court of Appeal. Instead, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo during a press briefing emphasized […]
News

GOtv’s drive in empowering a generation of entrepreneurs in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As part of its commitment to economically empower Nigerians through its various initiatives, GOtv has engaged over 8,000 youths via its Sabiman and Canvasser schemes. Since their inception in 2016, they have provided a blueprint for success that continues to transform lives and pave the way for new vibrant entrepreneurs. According to GOtv Nigeria, […]
News

Mitee, Ogoni elders move to end MOSOP leadership crisis

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A former President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ledum Mitee and some Ogoni elders have called on the individuals laying claim to the leadership of the organisation to sheathe their sword and allow peace to prevail in the interest of Ogoni land and its people. A statement signed […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica