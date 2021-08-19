Govs Forum hails IBB @80

Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said the commitments and patriotism displayed by former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has remained a reference point to younger generations. The Governor of Ekiti State stated this when he, in company of his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of All Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, on behalf of the NGF visited Babangida at his in Minna, Niger State, home to celebrate with him as he turned 80. According to Fayemi, Babangida deserves accolades for his contribution to the development of the country. The governor said: “He can be described as a committed soldier, a professional one who fought for the unity of the country and went on to serve as military president. “He did a lot on whole range of issues and served the country with commitment and patriotism and contributed his quota to the general development of the country.”

