Govs in best position to tackle insecurity – Kalu

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

Former Abia State Governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said serving governors have greater roles to play in overcoming the rising cases of insecurity in the country.

Kalu stated this on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Yahaya Bello at the Lugard House in Lokoja.

He said that the alarming cases of kidnap, banditry and armed robbery across the country in recent times is very worrisome, insisted that the governors remains the best leaders that could effectively use their positions to remedy the situation.

The Senator praised the governor’s giant strides in ensuring the security of lives and property of Kogi people since assumption of office describing the development as worthy of emulation by his colleagues across the country.

“Kogi State is most peaceful under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello. The harmonious coexistence among the various ethnic groups in the state is worthy of emulation,” he said.

He also commended Governor Bello’s efforts in empowering the youths and giving them the opportunity to serve in government.

The governor in his response, expressed delight over the encouragement and motivation extended to him by Senator Kalu to lead the state on the right path since he came on board.

Bello described Kalu as a detribalized and true Nigerian with an appeal to him not to be tired of preaching peace and unity to all Nigerians.

