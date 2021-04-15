News

Govs in support of financial autonomy for legislature, judiciary-Tambuwal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…urges JUSUN to call off strike

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has said that state governors are wholly in support of financial autonomy for the legislature and judiciary at the state level but would want its implementation to follow the provisions of the constitution.
The governor, in an interaction with the State House Correspondents after leading the members of the Technical Committee on the implementation of the autonomy of state legislature and the judiciary to a meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, also called on the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call off its strike.
According to him, the governors will meet on Monday to consider the final report of the technical committee because of the urgency of the matter resolve issues raised.
Asked the position of the governors on the matter, the Sokoto state governor said: “From the very beginning, during the 8th Assembly, under the leadership of Bukola Saraki and Speaker Dogara, the Governors Forum under Abdulaziz Yari then, met with them and supported the financial autonomy for the state legislature and the judiciary.
“And that is why with that support, we were able to achieve the passage of this amendment by the National Assembly and the state legislature across the country. So the governors are unequivocally in support of the autonomy of these institutions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ex-Army Spokesman: Soldiers fired blank bullets at Lekki #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

More revelations on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos emerged yesterday as a former Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman (rtd), said blank bullets were fired by soldiers to disperse the protesters. The revelation is on the heels of the release of a timeline of […]
News

DNC 2020: Biden depicts election as battle of light, darkness

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden said US President Donald Trump has “cloaked America in darkness for much too long”, as he accepted the Democratic White House nomination. The former US vice-president said his rival has unleashed “too much anger, too much fear, too much division”. Biden’s impassioned speech was the capstone of a political career spanning nearly […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki opens defense in certificate forgery suit today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court strikes out suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s nomination   Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will today, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, open his defense in the alleged forgery of his University of Ibadan degree certificate.   His former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica