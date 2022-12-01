News

Govs, Lawan pay tribute to Unongo

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented the death of elder statesman Chief Paul Unongo. The ex-Minister of Steel Development (Second Republic) died on Tuesday aged 87. In their separate condolence messages, the governors and Lawan saluted the late former Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum for his contribution to national development.

Governor of Plateau State Simon Lalong, who is the NGF’s Chairman, said the deceased was an achiever who served Nigeria with passion and patriotism. The governors described him as a thorough intellectual and notable politician who played a great role in the democratic journey of Nigeria and will be remembered as one who stood for justice, equity and fairness.

According to the governors, Unongo never failed to speak out on national issues and advance solutions to resolving them. In his condolence message, the Senate President like the governors commiserated with the government and people of Benue State on the passage of the illustrious political leader. Lawan said: “He was a principled and irrepressible politician, who had clear positions on national issues and was outspoken on what he believed in throughout his political life.”

 

