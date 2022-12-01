Govs liable for poverty, hardship –FG

…okays compulsory use of mother tongue in pry schools

The Federal Government has blamed state governors for not getting their priorities right thereby entrenching poverty and hardship especially in the rural areas across the country. This came as the government also approved the policy mandating the use of mother tongue for teachings in the nation’s primary schools.

Responding to questions on what the government was doing to address widespread poverty in the country, Minister of State, Finance, Clem Agba, while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, said governments at all levels needed to work together to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the majority of the people, especially those in the rural areas.

The minister said his study of multi-dimensional poverty in the country showed that the real challenge was not only the availability of money but its application. He said: “At the federal level, the government is putting out so much money but not seeing so much reflection.

In terms of money that has been put in alleviating poverty, which is one of the reasons the government also put in place the national poverty reduction with growth strategy; but if the Federal Government puts the entire income that it earns into all of this without some form of complementarity from the state governments in playing their part, it will seem as if we are throwing money in the pond because the governors basically are only functioning in their state capitals. “Right now, 70% of our people live in rural areas.

They produce 90% of what we eat and unfortunately 60% of what they produce is lost due to post harvest loss and it does not get to the market. “When we’re talking about food prices driving inflation, prices of food at the farm gates are low. But when you now take it to the urban areas, you find out that the prices are high due to supply chain disruptions, lack of infrastructure to take them there.

“I think from the Federal Government side we are doing our best. But we need to push that rather than governors continuing to compete to take loans to build airports that are not necessary where they have other airports so close to them; or governors now competing to build flyovers all over the place and we applaud, they should concentrate on building rural roads so that the farmer can at least get their products to the market. “And you find that if they do that and with the new policy in the National Development Plan that talks about taking power to the rural areas, especially of out-grid power that can easily be put, you begin to attract industries to those areas for value addition.

UNIDO report shows us in terms of employment, the MSMEs employ 70% of our people. So you can imagine how much progress we will make when you find that there are roads, there is power in these rural areas.” Speaking further he said: “In terms of agriculture, you find out that the Federal Government doesn’t have land that they would plant, the government has pushed for the Anchor Borrowers Programme and that is going on very well but the state controls lands in states. They are the ones to provide land for agriculture. They are not investing in that. They would rather build skyscrapers in a city where people will see and clap but the skyscrapers do not put food on the table.”

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who also briefed, disclosed that the Council has approved a new policy mandating the compulsory use of the mother tongue for teachings in the primary schools. According to him, the Council has identified 625 local Nigerian languages to be used exclusively as languages of instruction from Primary 1-6 and would be combined with English and French languages from the Junior Secondary school level upward. According to him, the government’s intention was to preserve Nigerian languages and culture with their peculiar idiosyncrasies, lamenting that so much had been lost due to the extinction of some of the local languages.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...