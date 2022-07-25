Govs meet on economy, MTTF

Nigeria governors have scheduled a meeting on Tuesday on the state of the economy and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTTF) 2023-2025.

The meeting, which would be virtual, is expected to be addressed by three ministers, including Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, and the World Bank Country Director, Dr Shubham Chadhuri.

A statement by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Asishana Bayo Okauru, explained that the meeting was earlier scheduled last week Wednesday but due the absence of many All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on political engagements.

Okauru also said the meeting was postponed by the need for the finance minister to consult with governors on the MTTF.

According to him, the Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire will make a presentation on the Global Fund, adding that the governors would deliberate on the Primary Healthcare Challenge Fund which would be presented by the officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and UNICEF.

