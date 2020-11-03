News

Govs meet over post-#EndSARS, security

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Nigerians governors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the post-#EndSARS protest and the general security situation in the country.

 

The meeting, which will be the 21st virtual meeting of the state chief executives, according to statement from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, will tackle the issues arising from Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives, which were part of the items looted when hoodlums invaded some warehouses across the country.

 

NGF had said the process of distribution was being discussed before the attacks on some warehouses where the palliatives were kept.

 

The statement, which was signed by NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Absulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, added that there will be a review of the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) whose activities in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

 

According to the statement, the NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is expected to brief the meeting on the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) counterpart funding and the Arewa 50th anniversary, which took place in Kaduna at the weekend.

 

“Also on the agenda for discussion are the HORASIS meeting with the president, a partnership between the NGF and HORASIS, a management consultants’ consortium, to set up a strong Foreign Direct Investment initiative for the country, a webinar on privatisation to be jointly driven by the NSE, NGF and the NIPC among others.

 

“Only one presentation is on the schedule for Wednesday’s meeting. It is the Digital Curriculum Initiative for Basic and secondary Education ingeniously tagged the e-Gamma solutions Ltd,” Barkindo said in the statement.

