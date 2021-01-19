Govs meet over vaccines, external debts

Nigerian governors will hold their first meeting for the year on Wednesday to decide on the second wave of coronavirus, particularly the inoculation of citizens against the virus. The state chief executives are also expected to deliberate on the 2002 to 2018 external debts reconciliation.

Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement, said Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, whose committee is charged with the responsibility of liaising with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, will brief the meeting on the vaccines.

The governors are expected to play key roles in the vaccination, particularly in the provision of cold rooms for the storage of the vaccines and personnel for the inoculation. The report of Attorneys General and executive councils of the states on the Water Resources Bill before the National Assembly may be presented at the meeting. “The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will brief the forum on his meeting with the president as well as update the forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings,” Bello-Barkindo added.

The inconclusive matters, he stated, included deductions by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) from state governments’ federal allocations, as well as Stamp Duty collections in respect of the governors’ letter to the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), among others. Governors will also be updated on the states’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme results for 2020.

There will be three presentations: the water resources minister will brief governors on the World Bank Support; a feedback from the Federal Government on the medium and long term National Development Agenda and enhancing IGR through a harmonised Traffic Management System by Dimensions Information Technology. The meeting, which will be the first this year, 2021, by the governors, will as usual, be virtual, in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols. It is the 23rd of the NGF teleconferences.

