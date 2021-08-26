News Top Stories

Govs move to resolve PDP crisis, hold emergency meeting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Aminu Tambuwal yesterday summoned a meeting of the forum for today in an attempt to resolve the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party. The main opposition party is going through a turbulent time. The leadership tussle in the PDP deepened following the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, by a Rivers State High Court. The former ruling party is factionalised, with the two Deputy National chairmen of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi (South) and Senator Suleiman Nazif(North), on Tuesday laying claim to the national chairmanship.

The governors had met about two weeks ago to at-tempt to resolve the problems of the party without much success. A statement by Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, confirmed that, who is Governor of Sokoto State, summoned the meeting after consultating with his colleagues. Maduabum said: “The meeting will discuss recent developments in the PDP. “The governors enjoined all PDP members and stakeholders to have patience as efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party in the days ahead.”

Our Reporters

