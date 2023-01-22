Govs: Nigerians facing huge challenges over Naira re-design

News Top Stories

State governors have said they have observed huge challenges that remain problematic to Nigerians in the implementation of the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The state Chief Executives, who met with the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on Thursday virtually, however did not elaborate on the said challenges.
Chairman of the Nigeria

Govs: Nigerians facing huge challenges over Naira re-designGovernors’ Forum (NGF) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in a communiqué released yesterday, stated that the governors are not opposed to the objectives of the naira redesign policy.

Tambuwal, who is also governor of Sokoto State, disclosed that the CBN governor briefed the state chief executives on the naira redesign, “its economic and security implications including the new withdrawal policy.

“In the circumstances, governors expressed the need for the CBN to consider the peculiarities of  states,  especially as they pertain to financial inclusion and under-served locations.”

He stated that the governors have decided to work closely with, “the CBN leadership to ameliorate areas that require policy variation particularly the poorest households, the vulnerable in society and several other citizens of our country that are excluded.”

Tambuwal added that they will collaborate with the CBN and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) in advancing genuine objectives within the confines of the nation’s laws, noting that “the recent NFIU advisory and guidelines on cash transactions were simply outside the NFIU’s legal remit and mandate.”

According to him, a six-member committee that have Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, as chairman, was set up to engage the CBN in addressing anomalies in the country’s monetary management and financial system.

Other members of the committee are governors of Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Borno, Plateau and Jigawa.

 

