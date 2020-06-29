Govs, others mourn as Ajimobi is buried

… wife berates Makinde for playing politics with husband’s death

ears and encomium, yesterday, greeted the burial of a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Ajimobi was laid to rest in his Oluyole, Ibadan residence at 9:25 a.m., amidst tears from friends and relatives.

The burial was also conducted amid tight security and full compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines, monitored by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After the burial came in Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State, and others who paid their last respects and condoled with the widow Mrs Florence Ajimobi in her residence.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who led other governors to the Oluyole residence of the late governor, said Ajimobi was a rallying point, and pillar in APC.

Fayemi said: “The late Governor Ajimobi governed this state for eight years and in this sense, you can call him the architect of modern Oyo State. I am not only the Chairman of Governor’s Forum here with my colleagues, but I am also an Ibadan resident, so I know this state. I can tell you without any shadow of doubt that he was the best governor of this state. But that was not what sold him to the generality of his brothers; it was his unique character. He was ultimate bridge builder. He was a connector at all time. He was an advisor to us all. He was always seeking a way to pull people together to organise a better country and build bridge across divides.”

According to Fayemi, as a delegation of governors that have come to honour him, and honour his family, “we know that it would be very difficult to fill the gap that he occupied in our party as somebody that we could always call upon to help build a more peaceful and more purposeful and more result-oriented party. He excelled in private sector and also excelled in public sector. He was the person, who successfully demystified the notion that technocrats are not good in politics. He was a technocrat.”

Meanwhile, Ajimobi’s widow, Chief (Mrs.) Florence Ajimobi had a brush with Governor Seyi Makinde, accusing him and his government of playing politics with her husband’s death.

She said this when Makinde’s Deputy Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, visited the residence in representative capacity for his boss.

While asking Makinde to allow her husband to rest in peace, Florence alleged that Makinde neither visited the family nor sent condolence message since her husband had been admitted in the hospital till even after the burial.

She said she was just trying to set the record straight going by the unpalatable stories being sponsored by Oyo State Government over the death and burial of her husband.

She said: “I read in the newspapers few days ago that the governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, claimed to call me and I didn’t pick up. He never paid Ajimobi’s family a visit since my husband was admitted in hospital, neither has he sent anyone nor sent us a message. I don’t have his contact, and I have never spoken to him. Even if he called me and I didn’t pick up because of my mourning state, he could have sent me a message. Ajimobi’s family is not competing with him in any way. We are all working for the growth, development and progress of Oyo State, although our party might be different, we are working for the same goal.”

She further added: “Do I need to send an official message to the governor to inform him about the death of my husband before he could send us a condolence message or pay us a condolence visit? It is not pleasant to hear. What kind of politics are we playing?”

Florence, further expressing her grievances, pointed out that her husband didn’t have any issue with Makinde when he was alive, and pleaded that Ajimobi should be allowed to have a peaceful eternal rest.

“As a former public chief servant, who had assiduously served this state, he deserved some honours and not show of shame when he had gone to rest. He never planned to go this soon. It could be anybody as no one knows the next moment,” she stated.

Ajimobi, who was also the former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), breathed his last at the First Cardiology Specialist Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he was receiving treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 70 years old.

Just a few clerics and close relatives were allowed into his residence during his burial and this was after they washed their hands and wore face masks.

Among those sighted at the deceased’s residence were; the Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Chief Bayo Adelabu, aka Penkelemesi, Hon. Shina Peller of the House of Representatives, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, among others.

The Senator’s remains were interred according to Islamic rites, and final burial prayer session commenced at 12 noon at the deceased’s Central Mosque, Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, described Ajimobi as the purveyor of unprecedented achievements, which had far reaching effects on the lives of people.

The Alaafin, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Officer, Bode Durojaiye, said Ajimobi was also a leader who demonstrated the rare combination of thinking and action.

He stated: “The late governor was more interested in people who can sustain his institutional reforms and other legacies and not in his own personal preferences. Ajimobi was the 20th governor that I have worked with. If you’re brilliant, truthful and hardworking, he would work with you. He ran an inclusive government, but you can only get something from him if you key into his vision of reformation, transformation and repositioning.”

The monarch pointed out that while institutions were important, a leader couldn’t be deemed to have succeeded, no matter how much he has achieved infrastructural renewal and in other areas of development, until he developed people who could succeed him and nurture the institutions he had built.

The Ibadan High Chiefs and Baales, who were elevated to the status of crown-wearing Obas, described Ajimobi’s death, “as a sad and great loss, not only to Ibadan his birth place, but also to the world as a whole.”

In a message signed by the two seniors of the Obas, Otun Olubadan and Balogun of Ibadanland, Obas Lekan Balogun and Owolabi Olakulehin, “we’re saddened and devastated by the loss of a great man, who meant a lot to us as a compassionate, visionary and focused leader, whose exit would create a big vacuum that will be difficult to fill.”

They further noted: “ The late Ajimobi was patriotic to a fault, especially in matters related to Ibadanland. Both friends and enemies he made were consequences of his undiluted patriotism to the cause of Ibadanland and humanity. He deployed his wisdom and experience garnered over the years as an employee in Oil Company for the upliftment of humanity which accounted for the various legacies left behind in the state. Although not without his shortcomings like every mortal, but, the former governor did his best as a considerate humanist, a sound administrator and a goal getter, breaking some jinxes with his becoming the first governor to govern the state for two terms and also the most referenced.”

