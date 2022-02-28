Govs reject Electricity Bill, insist on decentralization

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has kicked against the moves by the Senate to amend the Electricity Act through the Electricity Bill.

The bill is due to be presented before the Senate on Tuesday.

NGF’s Chairman and Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi said in a letter to the Senate Committee on Power the bill would deny the 36 states their constitutionally defined roles regarding generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, meaning it will re-establish as a centrally controlled electricity sector.

In the letter dated February 22, and copied to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Fayemi said the bill meant to repeal the Electric Power Sector Reform Act 2005 will deny governors the opportunity to be heard, whether individually or through the forum.

The letter was sent to Chairman, Senate Committee on Power Senator Gabriel Suswam.

According to the governors, electricity is not an exclusively federal matter, pointing out that “it is guided by the provisions of the Concurrent Legislative List”.

They said: “Articles 13 and 14 clearly provide that the power to make laws for the generation and transmission of electricity are concurrent.

“Also, Article 14 reserves exclusively to the state the power to make laws for the distribution of electricity within a state as it also does have the power to make laws for the generation and transmission of electricity exclusively within the borders of a state.

“We also wish to note that the National Electric Power Policy 2001, the only extant Federal Government general policy statement on the electricity sector, in Chapter Three, is very clear that the states and state governments are key stakeholders in the electricity value chain.”

Fayemi said the efforts made by states in the past to establish and sustain electricity markets of their own were frustrated by the Federal Government, noting specifically the efforts made by Lagos and Rivers states.

The governors added that Lagos, Edo Ekiti, Ondo and Kaduna states had already taken the initiative to enact policy statements and laws for the electricity sectors, while the 19 northern states had decided to establish a common platform for realising the benefits of the extensive renewable energy resources that their region is blessed with.

The group said: “While a single Electric Power Sector Reform Act may have been useful as a catalyst for the sector in the early years of the fourth republic, the states have all come of age, literally and metaphorically, and the arrangements must change in a way that accepts and respects the maturity of the states in electricity matters; a reality that this Senate Electricity Bill does not recognise and take account of but at best only pays the most cursory lip service.

“After 71 years of sole and unchallenged central control of the electricity sector, we live with an electricity sector divided into two parts, one part is the Federal Government-controlled and regulated national electricity market that today is insolvent, bankrupt and delivers no more than approximately 4,000MW/96,000MWh daily to 220 million Nigerians, or an average of 18w/432watt-hours daily, barely enough to power two 10-watt light bulbs a day.

“The other part of Nigeria’s electricity sector is the alternative/back-up market, whose estimated capacity is approximately 40,000MW, so much so that Nigerian citizens are their own electricity providers in their homes, factories, schools, hospitals and places of worship.”

Fayemi said the forum’s calculations were that if the 40,000MW of electrical back-up capacity owned and operated by Nigerians were to be delivered to them by licensed private IPPs and distribution companies through organised public electricity markets, Nigerian citizens and governments would have saved up to N17 trillion in 2021.

He said: “Instead, this much money was burnt up via diesel and petrol generator operating/maintenance costs, instead of being saved and invested by private citizens and businesses and some of it captured by the States and Federal Government as tax revenues and levies.”

