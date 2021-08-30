News Top Stories

Govs stifling multi-billion dollar herbal medicine sector –NIPRD

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has held state governors responsible for the comatose state of the herbal medicine sector.

 

Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, who disclosed that Nigeria’s herbal medicine was a multi-billion dollar sector with capacity to make every state financially independent, regretted that state governors were more comfortable depending on monthly federal allocation to meet needs of their states, rather than harnessing the  potentials at their fingertips.

 

In an interview organised in Abuja over the weekend as part of activities to mark the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day, the NIPRD boss who described most state governors as lazy, said if developed, the herbal medicine sector has the capacity to create jobs, foreign exchange and generate income for the states.

 

He said: “The governors need to understand the potential that is in their backyard; this is because a simple phyto medicinal project in their states will ensure that one million farmers, one million local women, one million youth are actively engaged in jobs and the products will yield output which can be exported or sold in the market once it gets NAFDAC registration.

 

“We have engaged all the 36 state governors in Nigeria. I am disappointed with the level of response we have gotten.

 

Only a handful of them recognise the potential in the herbal medicine sector. “There is no state in Nigeria that does not have plants that have potential to generate high quality pharmaceutical products as well as to earn revenue.

 

“But many of these state governors are just being lazy looking for ready-made subvention from the government whereas the gold that is in their backyard which if harnessed will create jobs for their citizenry is just lying there doing nothing.

 

“We have mapped out three products per state which when they are developed, will not only generate high quality products, it will also ensure that the local people in the rural areas have jobs.”

 

The NIPRD boss, however, advocated for the establishment of dedicated farms for the cultivation and processing of herbal medicinal plants in the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

He further advised herbal medicine practitioners to develop themselves by improving their knowledge and ensure they join the traditional medicine boards in their states for proper regulation.

