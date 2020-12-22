News

Govs take steps to end killings, protect farmers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Governors of the North Central states of the country yesterday rose from their meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, with a resolve to appeal to the federal government to support the on-going digital technology projects and other security preventive measures to combat all forms of criminality bedevilling the region and protect farmers.

 

To this end, the governors unanimously resolved to establish military camps or training grounds in forest zones that should be infantry loaded with adequate support weapons like Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to block the movement of hoodlums. Six governors, including those of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Nasarawa states, were at the meeting.

 

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, which lasted for over six hours, at the Government House, Makurdi and signed by the Chairman of the forum and Governor Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG: All civil servants to resume Oct 19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has directed civil servants who have not been going to work since March when the lockdown declared to curtail the spread of COVID-19 to return to work from Monday. The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha; and the National Coordinator, Sanni Aliyu, disclosed this at the press […]
News Top Stories

Lagos reviews Land Use Charge, waives N5.6bn penalties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Two years after the implementation of the controversial Lagos Land Use Charge Law 2018, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, reviewed the policy and reverted to pre-2018 land use charges era. The new policy reduces the penalties for defaulters from between 25 and 100 per cent to 10 to 50 per cent. There is also a 48 […]
News

SERAP seeks probe of N81.5bn fraud at NDDC by special panel

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a special panel to launch an immediate enquiry into the N81.5 billion fraud allegations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   The organisation is equally demanding the suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: