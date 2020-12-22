Govs take steps to end killings, protect farmers

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Governors of the North Central states of the country yesterday rose from their meeting in Makurdi, Benue State, with a resolve to appeal to the federal government to support the on-going digital technology projects and other security preventive measures to combat all forms of criminality bedevilling the region and protect farmers.

To this end, the governors unanimously resolved to establish military camps or training grounds in forest zones that should be infantry loaded with adequate support weapons like Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to block the movement of hoodlums. Six governors, including those of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Nasarawa states, were at the meeting.

In a communiqué at the end of the meeting, which lasted for over six hours, at the Government House, Makurdi and signed by the Chairman of the forum and Governor Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello

Like this: Like Loading...