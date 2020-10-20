News

Govs: Thugs’ve hijacked EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…say demands creating uncertainty

Nigerian governors have called for an end to the #End- SARS protests across the country, warning that continuation would expose the fragile economic fundamentals of the country. The governors, who held emergency meeting on Sunday, condemned the attack on Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, by armed persons while he was addressing anti-police brutality protesters in the state capital, Osogbo. In a communiqué by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the state chief executives expressed worry that criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.

They advised the youth “to engage with the government appropriately at both the national and state levels to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.” According to the communiqué, the governors endorsed “the call by demonstrators for improved governance predicated on an enforcement regime that takes into cognizance the fundamental human rights and liberties of all citizens in the country.”

While promising to act on all the demands made by the #EndSARS protesters, the state chief executives expressed “concerns with the shifting nature of the demands which creates uncertainty on the exact expectations and ultimate goal.” They promised to activate a judicial panel of enquiry to receive all cases of police brutality by officers of the disbanded SARS unit. “Each state is also expected to kick start a compensation mechanism for all victims,” the governors assured.

