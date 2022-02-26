News Top Stories

Govs to blame for APC woes –Vatsa

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has said that the ruling party is in shambles. Vatsa, who spoke exclusively to Saturday Telegraph on what the postponement of the convention says about the APC, blamed APC state governors for their roles which he described as selfish. According to the former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Niger State, “the change in the Convention date is just a postponement of evil day like I have always said. You see, it is all about interest.

“The APC state governors are the champions of the problem the party is currently facing. “I have said it several times that one thing that is hitting hard on the APC is that all the blocs that came together to form the party still recognize themselves as separate blocs and are yet to see themselves as one.

“This one will say I am an APC, the other one will say I am from ANPP, that one will say I am from CPC another will say I am from ACN bloc. Okorocha group is there, Tinubu group and of course Buhari group is there.” The former Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism in Niger State expressed fears: “I am afraid that the marriage of various blocs that formed the APC is still shaking and anytime from now there could be a divorce because the contractual agreement of the marriage is not solid. “We all came together and promised Nigerians, but unfortunately we did not give Nigerians the desired change that they expected from us. “The APC is currently in shambles. Unfortunately, we have postponed the convention by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

“The committee has been going to and fro like a pendulum. Well, we will see how it goes and I pray the new date of March 26th will not be postponed again because all is about interest.” Also, a Stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State Yahaya Mohammed popularly called ‘Sai Baba’ has mocked the APC for its inability to hold its convention, saying “the party is unserious and unorganized.” According to him “it is not surprising, failure is in the DNA of APC; what has APC even done successfully? “People who denied and failed in their promises cannot be trusted to do anything successfully. “The postponement shows APC is an unserious, unorganized, unhinged, illegal contraption that is destined for failure.”

 

Our Reporters

