Govs to decide on new fuel price tomorrow

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

N igerians may heave a sigh of relieve soon as state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will, tomorrow, decide on the contentious fuel price, when they hold their 28th teleconference meeting.

 

A statement issued by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the state chief executives will be briefed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el- Rufai-led committee on “subsidy on PMS before any decisions on the supply and or retailing of the product is taken.”

 

The statement further added that the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa-led governors’ committee that interfaced with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, will brief his colleagues on the situation with the vaccines roll out and their attendant encumbrances.

 

According to the statement, the governors will be given update on the meeting between the NGF Chairman and the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of state universities. The pro-chancellors had met Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the NGF,

 

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the sub-national level. The pro-chancellors argued that: “The governors will also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum to hear how their wives fared last week when they engaged the country at

 

tending several activities that marked the International Women’s Day on March 8. “The meeting will also play host to three external presentations top of which will be made by the newly minted National Drug Law Enforcement Boss, General Buba Marwa. “

 

The DFID will be making a presentation on the NNPC Audit reports and what the states should know while the last presentation, which is by no means the least, will be speaking to tirade facilitation in Nigeria through e-Customs and a PPP structure in partnership with the British High Commission.”

News

Sensitivity of defence, security sector abhors sectionalism, Group warns

Posted on Author Reporter

…says exclusion breeds agitation, ethnic tension Our Reporter The world over, the complex and sensitive nature of defence and security architecture abhors sectional and political considerations in appointments of its management structure. The above view was expressed by concerned Nigerians operating under the auspices of  Conference of Concerned Nigeria Security Experts, in response to the […]
News

Akeredolu berates Makinde over claim of affiliation with OAU VC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described as unfortunate a statement made by the Governor of Oyo State and Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the governorship election in the state, Seyi Makinde, rejecting Vice- Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer for Saturday’s […]
News

Taiwan says military under pressure from China as missions mount

Posted on Author Reporter

  Taiwan’s military has launched aircraft to intercept Chinese planes more than twice as much as all of last year, the island’s defence ministry said, describing Taiwan as facing severe security challenges from its huge neighbour. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activities near the island, responding […]

