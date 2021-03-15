Govs to decide on new fuel price Wednesday

State governors will decide on the contentious fuel price when they hold their 28th teleconference meeting on Wednesday.

A statement by the Head, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the states’ chief executives will be briefed by the Governor Nasir el-Rufai Committee on “subsidy on PMS before any decisions on the supply and or retailing of the product is taken.”

The statement further added that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led the Governors’ Committee that interfaces with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will brief his colleagues on the situation with the vaccines’ roll out and their attendant encumbrances.

According to the statement, the governors will be given update on the meeting between the NGF Chairman and the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.

The pro-chancellors met the Governor Kayode Fayemi last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the subnational level.

