Govs to discuss fuel price Thursday

The Federal Government has disclosed that governors of the 36 states would on Thursday discuss and make their submissions on the issue of fuel price, which has been one of the bone if contention between government and organised labour.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known after a bipartite meeting of the Federal Government and organised labour which held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Sunday Night in Abuja, maintained that the government has concluded discussions with labour on the issue of fuel price.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and labour have both presented their reports after critically looking into the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework as agreed at the last meeting.

He said: “The labour side saw that they (NNPC) were making some points and like I said, it is work in progress. Governors are going to discuss this on Thursday. They have discussed this at the National Economic Council (NEC) and so everybody is involved because we find ourselves in dire straits. There is no money for subsidy.

“The NNPC has explained. What they are doing is import dependent. Deregulation is import dependent but they are doing bulk purchasing. So, they can get discounts. They are also using foreign exchange that is discounted for them. They are not buying from the parallel market. So, all these things will be put in basket and a price will emerge from it.”

On electricity tariff, Ngige who disclosed that the meeting adopted the report of its Ad-hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariffs, said some adjustments were made after which the committee was mandated to implement all the recommendations including mass metering.

