News

Govs to discuss fuel price Thursday

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…as FG adopts adhoc committee report on electricity tariff

The Federal Government has disclosed that governors of the 36 states would on Thursday discuss and make their submissions on the issue of fuel price, which has been one of the bone if contention between government and organised labour.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known after a bipartite meeting of the Federal Government and organised labour which held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa on Sunday Night in Abuja, maintained that the government has concluded discussions with labour on the issue of fuel price.

 

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and labour have both presented their reports after critically looking into the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework as agreed at the last meeting.

He said: “The labour side saw that they (NNPC) were making some points and like I said, it is work in progress. Governors are going to discuss this on Thursday. They have discussed this at the National Economic Council (NEC) and so everybody is involved because we find ourselves in dire straits. There is no money for subsidy.

 

“The NNPC has explained. What they are doing is import dependent. Deregulation is import dependent but they are doing bulk purchasing. So, they can get discounts. They are also using foreign exchange that is discounted for them. They are not buying from the parallel market. So, all these things will be put in basket and a price will emerge from it.”

On electricity tariff, Ngige who disclosed that the meeting adopted the report of its Ad-hoc Technical Committee on Electricity Tariffs, said some adjustments were made after which the committee was mandated to implement all the recommendations including mass metering.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Relocate Niger Delta ministry to region, Niger Delta youths demand

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

Youths from the nine Niger Delta states have called for the immediate relocation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the region for proximity, effective administration and to enable accelerated development in the region.   In a press statement at the weekend issued in Yenagoa by their leader, Tonye Bobo, the youths condemned a […]
News

Trump’s Supreme Court pick evades key questions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has evaded questions about her views on key issues on day two of her Senate confirmation hearing. The conservative judge repeatedly refused to be drawn on abortion, healthcare and LGBTQ rights, reports the BBC. She stated she had “no agenda” and vowed to stick to “the rule of […]
News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s economy faces bleak output in 2021

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…hinges recovery on oil price, production   Following the devastating impact of COVID-19 on global and domestic economy in 2020, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce   and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that Nigeria’s recovery to growth trajectory is expected to commence properly in Q2 2021.   The chamber noted that the country’s business environment would remain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica