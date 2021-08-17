News

Govs to discuss PIB, doctors’ strike, other on Wednesday

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The ongoing industrial dispute by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), will dominant discussions at the 33rd teleconference meeting of the Nigerian governors this Wednesday.

The governors had last year, intervened in the doctors’ strike. Also a committee headed by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai set up by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), an umbrella body, had recommended an upward review of the price of premium motor spirit (PMS).

A statement by NGF Head, Media and Public,  Affairs Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting will discuss national poverty reduction and growth strategy, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and other health updates.

“The meeting, which promises to be very heavy on solving critical national questions, will also dwell on states’ participation in Nigeria Electrification Project and Solar Power Naija, in a presentation by the nation’s Rural Electrification Agency,” the statement added.

It disclosed that the Nigerian Security Minting and Printing Company will address the forum on how to leverage modern security document solutions.

News (pix: Tanko Muhammadu)

CJN to judicial officers: Sustain public cofidence reposed in judiciary
…charges Legal Research Assistants on work quality

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu Tuesday called on judicial officers to sustain the confidence reposed on the judiciary by the public.

Justice Tanko equally charged the Legal Research Assitants Officers to adopt global best practices to improve the quality of their work.

The CJN stated this in Abuja at the opening of the virtual workshop for Legal and Research Assistants organised by the National Judicial Institute.

He noted that the workshop seeks  to provide a multi faceted programme aimed at exposing participants to the practical aspects of their supportive role to judicial officers.

“Over the years, the workshop has empowered Legal and Research Assistants with the relevant skills required for the challenges and demands of their office, thereby aiding judicial officers in the arduous task of adjudication.

“The theme of this Workshop, ‘Research as a Tool for Effective Justice Dispensation’, is relevant and critical to the performance of judicial officers at optimum level, as your category of judicial staff is an important segment in justice delivery.

“Distinguished Participants, it is imperative to note that the responsibility of a judicial officer among other things, is to sustain public confidence reposed in the judiciary by dispensing justice according to the provisions of the law and without fear or favour. As Legal and Research Assistants, who assist judicial officers in carrying out their research work, you must have a proper grasp of the law and adopt global best practices to improve the quality of your work.”

Metro (pix: rape)

I kissed, used my manhood to rub her private part, says suspected rapist

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A suspected rapist, Oke Adebomi has said his kissed and used his manhood to rub the private part of a four-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adebomi and others were paraded by the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Hakeem Bodunrin for offences ranging from rape, child defilement and stealing of motorcycle.

Parading the suspects, Abodunrin lamented the repeated cases of defilement of minor, rape, sexual gender based violence amongst others despite the continuous sensitization and campaign against such inhuman practices in our environment.

Abodunrin said the arrests of the suspects were made possible based on credible intelligence.

His words: “The Anti-human Trafficking Ilegal Migration and Gender Based Unit of the Command swung into action having gotten wind of a suspect who raped a four-year-old girl who just returned from school.

“Our Officers acted professionally by whisking away the suspect who was almost been killed by an angry mob.”

Abodunrin, however, said medical examination revealed there was no penetration but there were signs that he used his manhood on the private part of the innocent girl.

Adebomi, however, confessed that he sexually abused the girl by kissing and using his  manhood to caress her private part.

And in another development, a 13-year-old girl was gang raped by Oluwadare Olawale and Suraju who both hailed from Ilepa, Ikare Akoko Northeast Local Government area of the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate queries FMBN over N14bn payment for unexecuted project

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

  The Senate Committee on Public Accounts has queried the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), for paying N14 billion to a contractor for the construction of 963 units of residential building, the Legacy Estate, without execution of the project.   The Committee, which is chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide, anchored the query on the […]
News

Wike signs revised 2020 budget into law, donates 41 SUVs to judges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N300,370,071,183.33 billion for 2020 fiscal year with reduction in budgetary allocations for capital and recurrent expenditure.   The revised budget, which is 48 per cent reduction from the initial budget, was reduced by the government as a result of the […]
News

NCC raises the alarm over rising internet fraud

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunications subscribers in the country to be wary of the latest wave of internet fraud known as phishing. NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who gave this warning in a statement released yesterday, said this is being perpetrated through voice calls to the victims. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica