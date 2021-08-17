Govs to discuss PIB, doctors’ strike, other on Wednesday

The ongoing industrial dispute by National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the recently signed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), will dominant discussions at the 33rd teleconference meeting of the Nigerian governors this Wednesday.

The governors had last year, intervened in the doctors’ strike. Also a committee headed by Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai set up by Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), an umbrella body, had recommended an upward review of the price of premium motor spirit (PMS).

A statement by NGF Head, Media and Public, Affairs Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting will discuss national poverty reduction and growth strategy, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and other health updates.

“The meeting, which promises to be very heavy on solving critical national questions, will also dwell on states’ participation in Nigeria Electrification Project and Solar Power Naija, in a presentation by the nation’s Rural Electrification Agency,” the statement added.

It disclosed that the Nigerian Security Minting and Printing Company will address the forum on how to leverage modern security document solutions.

CJN to judicial officers: Sustain public cofidence reposed in judiciary

…charges Legal Research Assistants on work quality

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu Tuesday called on judicial officers to sustain the confidence reposed on the judiciary by the public.

Justice Tanko equally charged the Legal Research Assitants Officers to adopt global best practices to improve the quality of their work.

The CJN stated this in Abuja at the opening of the virtual workshop for Legal and Research Assistants organised by the National Judicial Institute.

He noted that the workshop seeks to provide a multi faceted programme aimed at exposing participants to the practical aspects of their supportive role to judicial officers.

“Over the years, the workshop has empowered Legal and Research Assistants with the relevant skills required for the challenges and demands of their office, thereby aiding judicial officers in the arduous task of adjudication.

“The theme of this Workshop, ‘Research as a Tool for Effective Justice Dispensation’, is relevant and critical to the performance of judicial officers at optimum level, as your category of judicial staff is an important segment in justice delivery.

“Distinguished Participants, it is imperative to note that the responsibility of a judicial officer among other things, is to sustain public confidence reposed in the judiciary by dispensing justice according to the provisions of the law and without fear or favour. As Legal and Research Assistants, who assist judicial officers in carrying out their research work, you must have a proper grasp of the law and adopt global best practices to improve the quality of your work.”

I kissed, used my manhood to rub her private part, says suspected rapist

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A suspected rapist, Oke Adebomi has said his kissed and used his manhood to rub the private part of a four-year-old girl in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adebomi and others were paraded by the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Hakeem Bodunrin for offences ranging from rape, child defilement and stealing of motorcycle.

Parading the suspects, Abodunrin lamented the repeated cases of defilement of minor, rape, sexual gender based violence amongst others despite the continuous sensitization and campaign against such inhuman practices in our environment.

Abodunrin said the arrests of the suspects were made possible based on credible intelligence.

His words: “The Anti-human Trafficking Ilegal Migration and Gender Based Unit of the Command swung into action having gotten wind of a suspect who raped a four-year-old girl who just returned from school.

“Our Officers acted professionally by whisking away the suspect who was almost been killed by an angry mob.”

Abodunrin, however, said medical examination revealed there was no penetration but there were signs that he used his manhood on the private part of the innocent girl.

Adebomi, however, confessed that he sexually abused the girl by kissing and using his manhood to caress her private part.

And in another development, a 13-year-old girl was gang raped by Oluwadare Olawale and Suraju who both hailed from Ilepa, Ikare Akoko Northeast Local Government area of the state.