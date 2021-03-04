Govs to FG: Seek external support to end insurgency

The North-East Governors’ Forum, yesterday, requested the Federal Government to seek external support from neighbouring countries, in order to win the counter- insurgency war in the country. The governors advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the recruitment and deployment of mercenaries to execute the fight in view of the resurgence of the activities of Boko Haram in the North-East region. The forum has also resolved to beef up security across schools in the region while temporarily shutting down dormitories in various boarding schools as a way of stemming the tide of students’ abduction.

Chairman, North-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, made these proposals yesterday, at the commencement of the ‘4th North-East Governors’ Forum meeting holding in Bauchi. Zulum lamented the high rate of insurgency, especially in North-East region and called on the new Service Chiefs to devise new tactical measures to counter the current wave of terrorist attacks in the region. “As it is now, especially in Borno State, violence being perpetrated by insurgents seems to be on the increase.

“It has become a matter of tactical necessity for the new Service Chiefs to devise new and authentic strategy to counter the current attacks and to stop any future attacks. “I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to seek support from our neighbours, especially the Republics of Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

This is with a view to providing a joint action that will look into the possibility of ending this crisis. “Furthermore, the Federal Government must look into the possibility of hiring mercenaries, with a view to ending this insurgency,” he said.

Zulum expressed dismay about the seeming unending security challenges, but charged the security agencies to explore the possibilities of overcoming them. He urged the Nigeria Armed Forces to review its “Operation Safe Corridor,” programme as the so-called de-radicalized insurgents have been found to be returning to join Boko Haram fighters after spying on communities. According to him, the prosecution of insurgents remained the only option at the moment.

“Another aspect of the war against the insurgency that needs to be urgently reviewed or modified, is the issue of de-radicalization of Boko Haram terrorists, who have been captured or have willingly surrendered themselves to the authorities. It has been confirmed that the concept of de-radicalization or Safe Corridor, is not working as expected.

“Quite often, those who have passed through the Safe Corridor Initiative or have been de-radicalized, usually go back and rejoin the terror group, after carefully studying the various security arrangements in their host communities, during the reintegration process.

“In addition, the host communities where the reintegration process is going on usually resent the presence of Boko Haram terrorists, even if they have been de-radicalized, because of the despicable and atrocious activities they have committed in the past.

So the idea of deradicalization, as currently being implemented needs to be reviewed, because the main goals and the underlying objectives behind the initiative are not being achieved. The best option is to immediately prosecute the terrorists, in accordance with the Terrorism Act,” he said.

Zulum proposed the establishment of a regional security outfit against Boko Haram with existing Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) as potential members. “In addition to the logistical and financial support we have been rendering to the armed forces in their fight against general insecurity in the sub-region, we should also look into the possibility of forming a security outfit, within the ambit of constitutional precedent and operational feasibility, as has been done in other parts of the country.

“If and when we decide on a regional security outfit, the vigilante groups and civilian JTFs in our respective states may form the basis for the outfit. “Whatever the case, we must make efforts to bridge whatever gaps that exist in our respective states in collectively addressing the security challenges,” he said.

In the meantime, the North-East governors have resolved to deploy security personnel to schools across the region to reduce their vulnerability to attacks by terrorists and abduction of their students. According to the forum, the current attacks by insurgents in Maiduguri and the series of abductions of students should serve as a wake-up call to security agencies and the Federal Government. Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State, who was the chief host of the meeting, emphasized the need for the Federal Government to decentralize the security structure through active involvement of the state governments in championing the fight against insecurity. The regional security meeting was attended by Governor Mohammed (Bauchi), Zulum (Borno), Mohammed Yaya (Gombe), and Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa).

Like this: Like Loading...