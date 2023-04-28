Govs to meet Buhari over new revenue formula

The 36 state governors have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to persuade him to present the new revenue formula to the National Assembly for passage into law before the end of his administration on May 29. The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, Aminu Tambuwal, said this after the forum’s meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The current sharing formula gives the Federal Government 52.68 per cent of collectable monthly revenue the 36 states, 26.72 per cent while the 774 local government areas will share 20.60 per cent. The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), according to the Chairman of the commission Mohammed Bello Shehu, is proposing a horizontal revenue allocation formula among the second and third tiers of government.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sokoto State Governor Tambuwal said they considered: “The need for us to approach Mr. President on the need for him to present the new draft formula to the National Assembly before this administration winds up.” He added: “We are going to meet with Mr. President as a forum and we will appeal to him to present that formula to the National Assembly.” According to him, the meeting also discussed the guidelines by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on financial regulation on how to ensure that Nigeria is taken out of the grey list of the financial task force.