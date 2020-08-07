News

Govs to parley Buhari on security challenges

State governors in Nigeria are to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the worsening security situation in the country. The meeting, which date has not yet been fixed, would afford the state chief executives the opportunity to present their resolution to the president on strategy to tackle the problem. The National Economic Council (NEC) ad-hoc committee on Security and Policing had met on Tuesday and presented its report at the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting on Wednesday. NGF, which is an umbrella body of 36 state governors, therefore resolved to send a delegation to meet with President Buhari on the report presented to it.

Last week, the governors deplored the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, by suspected Boko Haram sect at Baga and said the attack exposed the vulnerability of the nation’s security architecture. NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué issued after the governors’ meeting on Wednesday, informed his colleagues that heads of the nation’s security agencies attended Tuesday’s NEC ad hoc committee meeting on security. Though, the resolution reached at the meeting was not made public, a source privy to the report disclosed that the governors might push for overhaul of the nation’s entire security architecture, including sack of the service chiefs. The NGF meeting also deliberated on its collaboration with the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL), on the planned webinar on Governance and Insecurity Challenges in the country.

“The webinar will facilitate an interaction between governors and the public to shed more light on some of the strategies deployed to tackle insecurity amidst the battle against COVID-19 in Nigeria,” the communiqué stated. Fayemi disclosed that the governors discussed the on-going negotiation with the Federal Government to grant waiver to state governments on payment of counterpart funds before they could access Universal Basic Education (UBE) funds. “The forum had adopted the report of the National Economic Council ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 chaired by the vice president, which recommended the immediate suspension of the requirement for state governments to provide matching funds to access grants like UBEC.

“The move was taken in the light of the impact of COVID-19, which has affected the capacity of state governments to provide counterpart funds required to access various national funds and statutory levies,” he added. Other decisions reached at the meeting, according to Fayemi, included the unresolved issue of trade dispute by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). NGF had intervened in the strike last June, but the forum observed that some of doctors’ demands, such as unpaid salaries and nondomestication and non-implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act, 2017, were yet to be attended to. The meeting therefore enjoined governors who were yet to meet these demands to engage with the state branches of NARD to resolve these disputes. Fayemi disclosed that the distribution of food items to vulnerable persons in all the 36 states of the country by NGF in collaboration with the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) will continue till August 11.

The governors equally received report on school resumption, reopening of the economy and resumption of international flights, and called for increased testing and sample collection centres in all local government areas in the country. The sub-committee, which is headed by Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, called for the disbursement of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and other health related facilities, as well as the dissemination of guidelines for home care for COVID- 19 cases.

