Govs to strengthen PHC, fiscal transparency

Nigeria’s governors yesterday resolved to strengthen the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in their states with a view to providing quality health care services to the citizenry. This followed the inauguration of the PHC leadership challenge fund and states charter to sustain fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability reforms.

The launchings took place before the commencement of monthly Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, restated the governors’ commitment to building a resilient primary health care system, noting that PHC had the potential to the attainment of universal health coverage to as much as 80 per cent of the population.

