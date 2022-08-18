News

Govs to strengthen PHC, fiscal transparency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Nigeria’s governors yesterday resolved to strengthen the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in their states with a view to providing quality health care services to the citizenry. This followed the inauguration of the PHC leadership challenge fund and states charter to sustain fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability reforms.

The launchings took place before the commencement of monthly Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja. NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, restated the governors’ commitment to building a resilient primary health care system, noting that PHC had the potential to the attainment of universal health coverage to as much as 80 per cent of the population.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNILORIN, KWASU, Kwara Poly students jailed for Internet fraud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has convicted a final year student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Abubakar Abdulbashir Opeyemi, and two other undergraduates, Alimi Abiodun of the Kwara State University (KWASU) and Idowu Rasaq Olanrewaju of Kwara State Polytechnic (Kwara Poly).   They were arraigned by the Ilorin Zonal Office of […]
News Top Stories

TB Joshua died day he asked for bank account to pay N200m ransom –Head Teacher, parents

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

After the release of over 90 kidnapped pupils of Salihu Islamic school, Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the Head Teacher, Alhassan Garba Abubakar and other parents have said that they wished the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as T.B Joshua, was still alive to receive the children after his role. […]
News

Creative partnership improves telemedicine by helping physicians examine, diagnose patients virtually

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

LaFiya Telehealth and Tyto Care have partnered to accelerate the depth of clinical care given through telemedicine in Nigeria. To this end, the partnership has brought an integration of their services to enable remote examinations with live streaming, information from Tyto Care Home kits and consequently allow for a more precise and detailed prognosis and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica