Govs unveil Hajj savings scheme in Borno, Yobe

The governors of Borno and Yobe states, Babagana Zulum and Mai Mala Buni, have officially unveiled Hajj savings scheme in their respective states. In Maiduguri, Borno state capital, Zulum said his administration would always support programmes that have positive economic impact on the public such as Hajj Savings Scheme.

He urged all Muslim ummah to use the opportunity in order to answer the call to Hajj being one of the pillars of Islam, urging all stakeholders to give the scheme the best publicity it deserves. The governor, represented by Commissioner, Religious Affairs, Abacha Umar, said the new scheme was capable of transforming the hajj operations to international standard and best practice. In Damaturu, Yobe state capital, Wednesday, Buni said his administration will provide all supports needed to ensure the success of the new scheme in the state.

He commended the management of Jaiz Bank for their commitment towards opening the Damaturu branch in the nearest future which he said will provide alternative solutions to the financial transaction for the people of the state. He commended the efforts of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Yobe State Hajj Commission for their tireless effort in making sure that the pilgrims’ welfare keeps improving year after year.

