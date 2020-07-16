Govs, VIPs pose threat to COVID-19 fight at airports

*How Fintri, aides broke airport protocols

Wole Shadare

Few days after former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji AbdulAziz Yari was carpeted for flouting the Federal Government’s guidelines on COVID-19 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Adamawa Governor, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri has come under condemnation by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for what it termed serious violation of airport security rules and those of the health guidelines.

The governor and his aides were said to have arrived the airport and shunned all the layers of bio-security put in place as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and domesticated by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with the view to stemming the spread of coronavirus.

The VIP in question bull dozed his way out of the terminal building with his aides and by so doing jeopardized his health, that of his family members, close associates, domestic and office staff.

A very reliable source told New Telegraph that the governor’s security aides rammed into a barrier erected to curtail free access to security area of the airport and parked their vehicles in unathorised space, thereby violating not only international civil aviation rule but that of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government protocols on COVID-19.

FAAN, in a statement disclosed that on July 14 at the Port Harcourt airport, the governor and eight others on arrival at the airport breached security and refused to follow the public health protocols.

FAAN, in a tweet, condemned the conduct of Fintiri.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who arrived Port Harcourt International Airport aboard aircraft 5N-IZY, at 17:08 hrs on 14th July 2020 with eight others, and flagrantly refused to observe the Airport Security and Public Health protocols as directed by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID19 by refusing to have his temperature checked, or being sanitised by the health officials.

“His whole entourage of eight did exactly as he did. The team that came to receive them drove right through the barricades up to the terminal building ignoring traffic and Aviation Security instructions.”

FAAN says this is irresponsible of the governor and endangers all other airport users.

Like this: Like Loading...