Govs: We’re distressed over 42 students, others’ abduction

Northern governors, yesterday, said they were distressed and saddened by the spate of attacks and abductions, particularly yesterday’s abduction of some students, staff and families at the Government Science School, Kagara, in Niger State by suspected bandits.

Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement, condemned the abduction of the students, which he described as a heinous crime and another sad day in the history of the nation. Lalong said the abduction of 42 people – 27 students, three staff and 12 members – from Kagara was another calculated attempt to further deprive the state and the northern region the chance to overcome illiteracy and poverty “which is endemic due to the lack of education and other associated opportunities”.

He said: “We totally condemn the abduction of the schoolchildren who did nothing wrong than go to school to seek education. This is a sad and reprehensible act that must not be tolerated whatever the motive of the criminals. “It is an act that further compounds the efforts to enroll more children into schools, particularly in the northern region where illiteracy is very high and enrolment is gradually appreciating after sustained efforts by government and development partners.” Lalong said the quick action taken by security forces to ensure the safe return of the abductees was reassuring as he sympathised with the parents and families of the victims, urging them not to lose hope even as they go through this traumatic period.

The governor asked Nigerians to rally round the distraught families and support the security forces with useful information which would ensure that those behind this unfortunate development were apprehended and brought to book. According to him, the northern governors will collectively work in solidarity with their colleague, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, to not only ensure that this present situation is resolved swiftly, but bring to an end this unacceptable spate of banditry and destruction of lives and property that is affecting the state, other parts of the region and the country at large.

The Niger State Governor, Bello, yesterday ordered all boarding schools in Rafi, Mariga, Munya and Shiroro local government areas to be closed until further notice. T his came a few hours after 27 students, three staff and 12 members of their families were abducted in the attack on Government Science College, Kagara. Bello, who briefed journalists in Minna, said that the attack occurred about 2a.m. He added that one student, Benjamin Doma, was shot dead in the attack. It was learnt that there were about 650 students in the school.

The governor also confirmed the video making the rounds in the state of the bandits celebrating the abduction of Niger State residents where they demand N500 million. But Bello said government would not pay ransom to the bandits. According to him, it is not in the policy of government to pay ransom as the bandits use the money to buy sophisticated weapons and cause further harm. He said: “It is not in our policy as a government to pay ransom to bandits because we have noticed that they use this money to buy arms and ammunition.

However, the government will be ready to support and assist repentant bandits.” Bello said government was concerned over the recent bandits’ attacks in the state which, according to him, have become more brazen and daring. The governor asked for immediate intervention from the Federal Government to rescue the students and other abducted people from the bandits.

Bello said: “We are deeply concerned at these recent sad events and are asking the Federal Government to deploy every necessary resource while we will look at all options, both kinetic and non-kinetic, to ensure the safe return of the victims.

“We will not rest or sleep until we bring them back to their families.” Bello assured residents of the safe return of the victims. At least 40 passengers travelling from Kontagora to Minna were abducted by gunmen on February 14. However, eight out of the 40 passengers had regained freedom, while the remaining 32 victims were still in the hands of their abductors. But Bello said the government would not sleep until all the abducted people were back. He said: “Tension is high and the situation is very serious. We are saddened by all these developments.

We have been having attacks before and we have been working to settle them, but in these past few days, the attacks have been so daring that they caught our attention. We pray that God will show us the way of getting them back safely.” Also, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the attack on the college in Kagara by suspected bandits. The UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, said in an electronic mail that the incident which led to the abduction of schoolchildren by bandits was condemnable.

Hawkins said in a statement issued by Samuel Kaalu that the government should do everything to ensure the release of the children. He said: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families. “UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.”

