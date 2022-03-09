News Top Stories

Govs wives protest deep-rooted bias against women

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) has said the National Assembly’s rejection of the bill seeking a provision to allocate special  seats for women to increase their political representation has further highlighted the discriminationagainstthem.

 

The Chairman, Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a message to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday, said Nigerian women have continued to meet with numerous obstacles because of prejudice and injustice. “In Nigeria, women’s rights activists, civil society organisations, andwomenin politics and leadership have been drawing attention to the many ways in which Nigerian women are excluded from politics and decision making,” she said.

 

According to Mrs Fayemi, the statistics show that there is a deep-rooted bias against women holding leadership positions  She recalled that over the past three electoral cycles (2011, 2015, and 2019); the number of women in the National Assembly has been in a steady decline. According to her, out of 109 Senators in the Senate, only seven are women, with  13 in the House of Representatives out of 360 members.

 

“There are at least 14 state Houses of Assembly with no women at all. There are no female governors,” Mrs. Fayemi said. She observed that the bill and others sent to the National Assembly by women would have created a level playing field in the Senate, House of Representatives and Houses of Assembly.

 

NGWF said: “All the proposed constitutional amendments were meant to end bias against women and ensure the minimisation, if not total removal, of barriers millions of women face on the basis of their gender.

“Our interpretation of what transpired with this pattern of voting at the National Assembly on March 1, 2022, is that the progress of Nigerian women has been rejected. “We hereby condemn in no uncertain terms this brazen discrimination against Nigerian women. As half of the population of the country, our voices and our lives matter.

“There can be no development without the full and equal participation of women in all spheres, and any country that continues to deliberately undermine the advancement of women is simply stifling its own advancement.”

 

She pledged the forum’s commitment to the ongoing engagement with stakeholders to support the proposed constitutional amendments that will give women a gender- friendly constitution.

The group said they had agreed to advise their husbands to increase opportunitiesforwomeninpoliticsand decision-making as well as to embark on advocacy with party leaders to ensure that women enjoy a level playing field. Mrs. Fayemi said: “We willcontinuetopromoteand protect the rights of women and girls in all that we do from policy interventions to grassroots community action.

 

“As another March 8 comes upon us, we charge Nigerian women to rise and demand that all the political, economic, social and cultural biases that keep eroding our dreams and that of our daughters be brought to an end.

 

“Our beloved country Nigeriabelongstoallof us, men and women, boys and girls.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

