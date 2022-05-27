Gov’ship primaries: Omo-Agege, Emenike win

Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo- Agege; ex-House of Representatives member Isa Ashiru; and Ikechi Emenike topped the list of the aspirants that secured their parties’ governorship tickets in the various primaries on Thursday, with Shehu Sani and ex-Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Dr Uche Ogah on losing side. Former Kaduna State Governor Ramalan Yero and ex-Minister of Aviation Hassan Hyet were also losers. Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday won Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

In the primary conducted at the College of Education (Technical), Asaba, the legislator secured the ticket to the 2023 poll with 1,190 votes. The Resident Electoral Commissioner Rev Monday Udoh- Tom headed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) team that observed the election. The Secretary of the seven- man team that conducted the election Elijah Onyeagba put the number of expected delegates at 1,350, accredited delegates at 1,235, valid votes at 1,190. He said one vote was voided. He said: “Having scored the highest number of votes, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is hereby declared the winner of the APC governorship primary election.”

Omo-Agege said his mission in 2023 is to deliver the oil-rich state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hegemony. He said: “The PDP Egyptians you see today in our dear state, you will see no more. It is on the road for next year. PDP failed under Okowa in Delta state, as if that was not enough, he went again to bring a failed person.” Omo-Agege will contend with the Speaker of the House of Assembly Sheriff Oborevwori, who won the PDP ticket on Wednesday.

