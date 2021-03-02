Govt Agencies Promoting Illegal motor parks in A’Ibom – NURTW

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has accused the Akwa Ibom State government of compliancy in the proliferation of motor parks across the state.

The union said the relevant government agencies which should help enforce the laws against the operations and patronage of such illegal parks seem to actually promote the illegality.

The Chairman of Itam Long Distance Park, Mr Austine Edet said government lacked the political will to stop the activities of touts who operate the illegal parks scattered across the state particularly in Uyo, the state capital.

He explained that they encourage drivers to pick passengers along the way and so abandon the approved government parks built by former Governor, Obong Victor Attah.

He regretted that the five major parks within Uyo have practically been abandoned for the illegal ones in defiance to the law against it, saying unfortunately there was no enforcement of the said law.

“It is government that is responsible for the illegal parks in the state. When they make laws, it is not just making the laws but enforcing it.

“In the year 2000, the former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah completed five parks in Uyo metropolis and sent Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly to ensure that nobody stays outside the government approved park to load vehicles.”

