Metro & Crime

Govt Agencies Promoting Illegal motor parks in A’Ibom – NURTW

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Comment(0)

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has accused the Akwa Ibom State government of compliancy in the proliferation of motor parks across the state.

The union said the relevant government agencies which should help enforce the laws against the operations and patronage of such illegal parks seem to actually promote the illegality.

The Chairman of Itam Long Distance Park, Mr Austine Edet said government lacked the political will to stop the activities of touts who operate the illegal parks scattered across the state particularly in Uyo, the state capital.

He explained that they encourage drivers to pick passengers along the way and so abandon the approved government parks built by former Governor, Obong Victor Attah.

He regretted that the five major parks within Uyo have practically been abandoned for the illegal ones in defiance to the law against it, saying unfortunately there was no enforcement of the said law.

“It is government that is responsible for the illegal parks in the state. When they make laws, it is not just making the laws but enforcing it.

“In the year 2000, the former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah completed five parks in Uyo metropolis and sent Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly to ensure that nobody stays outside the government approved park to load vehicles.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police van chasing ‘Yahoo boy’ kills nursing mother, baby

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Okowa condoles with family, orders probe A police van yesterday killed a nursing mother and her child at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. The incident occurred on the popular NPA Expressway, between PTI Junction and Effurun Roundabout. The killing led to a protest in Warri. This was as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa […]
Metro & Crime

Internet fraudster bags nine months imprisonment in Ilorin

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has secured the conviction of a 19-year-old Chemistry Student of the University of Ilorin, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobi, for defrauding three students seeking accommodation. The charge against him stated: “That you, Ajayi Joshua Oluwatobiloba, in the month of November 2019, in Ilorin, within […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara gets N100m World Bank/NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has received N100 million World Bank grant to strengthen its impressive showings in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Covid-19 Technical Committee, said that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica