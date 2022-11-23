News Top Stories

Govt alone can’t fund education –Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday called on the Federal Government and the governing councils of universities and their management to seek partnerships with private companies to fund the nation’s universities saying funding of education should be the responsibility of everyone. Obasanjo spoke in Abuja at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform organised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to address the contentious issues in the nation’s education sector following the resolution of the eight-monthold strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the Nigerian government.

He said that Nigeria missed the road when the whole world was talking about education for all and Nigeria did not follow, lamenting that Nigeria currently has 20 million children that are out of school. “When it concerns education, it is of great priority to me. We must find a solution. We are cutting more than we can chew.

Education should be the responsibility of all, not only the government. Education at all levels must involve all levels of the community. Funding is at another level”. Obasanjo said. According to Obasanjo, the resolution of the strike by ASUU is not a complete solution to the challenges in the nation’s educational system because the presence of 20 million out-ofschool children in the nation will continue to have a huge impact on tertiary and all aspects of education In his remarks at the summit, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the time to provide resources to modernize and improve education infrastructure, explaining that if the country must reach its potential, it must invest in the people through education.

“For Nigeria to reach its potential and achieve the greatness we are capable of, we must invest in our people. We must build ladders of opportunity that allow our citizens to scale great heights and achieve their best dreams.” Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State for education, Hon. Goodluck Opiah said that there had been efforts by the Federal Government to reposition and reform the education sector in Nigeria. He said that there are 215 universities, 219 polytechnics and 115 federal colleges of education owned and funded annually by the federal government. ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in his presentation, warned against the introduction of tuition fees in Nigerian universities.

 

