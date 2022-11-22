Govt alone can’t fund education, Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday called on the Federal Government and the governing councils of universities and their management to seek partnerships with private companies to fund the nation’s universities saying funding of education should be the responsibility of everyone.

Obasanjo spoke in Abuja at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform organised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to address the contentious issues in the nation’s education sector following the resolution of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the Nigerian government.

He said that Nigeria missed the road when the whole world was talking about education for all and Nigeria did not follow, lamenting that Nigeria currently has 20 million children that are out of school.

“When it concerns education, it is of great priority to me. We must find a solution. We are cutting more than we can chew. Education should be the responsibility of all, not only the government. Education at all levels must involve all levels of the community. Funding is at another level”. Obasanjo said.

