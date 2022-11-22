Education

Govt alone can’t fund education, Obasanjo

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Tuesday called on the Federal Government and the governing councils of universities and their management to seek partnerships with private companies to fund the nation’s universities saying funding of education should be the responsibility of everyone.

Obasanjo spoke in Abuja at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform organised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to address the contentious issues in the nation’s education sector following the resolution of the eight-month-old strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) with the Nigerian government.

He said that Nigeria missed the road when the whole world was talking about education for all and Nigeria did not follow, lamenting that Nigeria currently has 20 million children that are out of school.

“When it concerns education, it is of great priority to me. We must find a solution. We are cutting more than we can chew. Education should be the responsibility of all, not only the government. Education at all levels must involve all levels of the community. Funding is at another level”. Obasanjo said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

UI VC race: 17 aspirants showcase plans for institution’s devt in global ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, 17 aspirants to the position Thursday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution, among them the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for […]
Education

VC seeks insurance policy, enhanced welfare for journalists

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Given the critical role played by the media in the development of the nation and the hazard faced by journalists as endangered species, a call has gone to the government and relevant authorities to formulate policies that will guarantee life insurance and improved working conditions for journalists while in practice.   The call was made […]
Education

FG bemoans skills gap, says foreigners taking over technical jobs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

The Federal Government has raised concerns over the skills gap, particularly in the technical sector and insufficient qualified Nigerians to fill technical positions at work spaces, describing the reality as worrisome.   Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who raised the alarm during the monitoring exercise for this year’s National Business and Technical Examinations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica