Govt bans use of mobile phones in classrooms

China’s primary and middle schools had introduced a ban on mobile phone use in classrooms, among wider efforts to protect pupils from internet and video game addiction.
According to a circular from the Ministry of Education (MOE) on phones on campus, primary and middle school students should not bring mobile phones into classrooms, reports Xinhua.
The MOE states that if students must have a mobile phone at school, a special request should be submitted to school authorities along with written consent from their guardians.
Once the request has been approved, students should hand in their mobile phones to relevant school authorities upon arrival.
The phones would be kept together and should by no means be allowed into classrooms, according to the circular.
Further measures would be put in place by schools to better meet students’ needs in reaching their parents over the phone while on campus.

