Govt can earn money in dollars by encouraging upcoming artistes –Oshak

Busayo Oshakuade popularly known as Oshak is a Nigerian artiste based in the United Kingdom. The Mechanical Engineer-turned musician in this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU drew the attention of the government to the need of focusing on modalities to reactivate music industry in boosting the nation’s economy. Excerpts…

How did you get into music?

I have been singing all my life but I took it up as a career about four years ago. I sing Afrobeat. Financial incapability and inability to secure a record deal delayed my full time music career.

Why Afrobeat?

Listening to dancehall as a kid (Shaka Demus & Pliers, Shaba Ranks, Buju Banton among others was inspiring to me. Then in Nigeria, the likes of 2face & Remedies hit the stage, hence, the Nigerian version of dancehall gave birth to the current Afrobeats. So basically Afrobeats became my favorite type of music.

What’s your brief background?

I grew up in a family of four. I’m the 2nd child. I have a brother and two sisters. I have a degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Ado Ekiti now Ekiti State University ( EKSU) and later did my Post Graduate degree in Renewable Energy from the University of Reading, UK.

Does your going into music career have anything to do with family background or passion?

Well basically, it’s out of passion. I never really had any musician in my direct family.

What informed your nickname?

It’s just a short form of my last name. So technically, it’s not a nickname, but a shorter version of my surname name.

While growing up, who were your idols and role models?

My dad whom I took after obviously by studying mechanical engineering because he was a mechanical engineer too. Music-wise, Michael Jackson, The Lighthouse Family, Seal and a few others.

What was your first break through as an upcoming musician?

My very first track. It was with Reminisce. I was lucky to get a link through someone that connected me with him and it gave me the confidence to progress with my music career.

What are the titles of your albums and how many are you having to your credit?

I released my first album in November 2018 titled “Because I can”. It has 12 tracks. I have since released seven other singles.

Which of them is your favorite and what makes it so?

Tough one! I think “Omoge” is my favourite track because I think I poured my heart out in the song. The song is so part of me.

Who are the star artistes that had featured in some of your songs?

Reminisce, Miss Kiss & Koker.

What impact would you say your kind of music and its lyrics have on society and younger generation?

It varies really. I have some love songs, which will inspire the younger generations and their love life. I also have songs that can inspire confidence and “never give up” attitude. Like my song titled “God Forbid.”

Will you say your upbringing and current environment contribute to your style of music and content?

Yes. I grew up listening to Plantashun Bois, Remedies and others. It kind of shaped the music I put out nowadays

What’s your next line of action, vision as an artiste?

I have some big collaborations coming up with two A-listers in Nigeria in November and December this. So watch out!

What is your advice to upcoming Nigeria artistes, government about music and entertainment industry?

Nigerian government should find a platform to bring out more artistes espe-cially upcoming ones. Music is fast becoming one of our best exports and with the online streaming avenue, Nigerians can actually earn money in dollars and export her music. For upcoming artistes, work together more to save cost. Stop feeling big for one another.

What aspect of the industry are you not happy with?

I’m not pleased with a lot of artistes not honouring their contracts with record labels. The judicial system is also making things easier for breach of contracts as it takes an awful long time to treat such cases.

What else do you do apart from music?

Well, I’m a man of many talents (laugh). I’m a licensed English FA football coach and I’m also a serving military man.

