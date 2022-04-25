Govt can’t address insecurity, kidnapping, social vices without women –Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said not until the Federal Government involves women in policy making, addressing insecurity kidnapping and other forms of social vices, the country would continue to be a mirage The cleric in a Homily delivered yesterday at Divine Mercy Pastoral Area, Karu in Abuja on the occasion of the Mother’s Day celebration in the Catholic faith, advised the government to ensure active involvement of women in critical positions and in decision making processes. He said: “We ask God to bless all mothers and make them channels of God’s grace to transform our society wounded and corrupted in many ways. As pillars of the home, mothers can positively influence their husbands and children to build a culture of peace, honest dialogue and harmony. “It is impossible for government to fully address and combat social menaces such as insecurity, kidnapping, terrorism, banditry etc., without involving women in its policy-making strategies and implementation.” Archbishop Kaigama, who further insisted that people living in the country should feel safe wherever they find themselves, however, expressed worry over the lack of compassion and forgiveness being exhibited by perpetrators of violence in the country. While noting that bad leadership was largely responsible for the challenges of insecurity and poverty currently bedevilling the people, he, however, maintained that the sinful nature of man exhibited in various forms including corruption, immorality, murder, also have a role to play as such activities were more than enough to attract the wrath of God on Nigeria. “The degree of violence visited on Nigerians recently in many parts of the country shows clearly the lack of compassion and forgiveness by the perpetrators of such violence. “Nigerians are yelling, grumbling and complaining about the deteriorating situation of poverty and insecurity; they are very eager that university students should return to school, people should feel safe in their homes, markets, schools, public gatherings, in the airports, trains and highways. “Preachers at any given opportunity condemn the lackluster performance and the mismanagement of resources by government officials. Preachers must not, however, forget to urge individual Nigerians to an examination of conscience. The Pharisee in Luke 18:9-14 only saw the sins of the tax collector, not his own! “While we agree that the hardships we are encountering are a result of the incompetence, insensitivity, and mismanagement by political leaders, we must not fail to be self-critical; to flash the torch on our hearts to see the sins that the Bible says come from inside our hearts and defile and pollute us and our nation (cf. Mk 7:15),” he said

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...