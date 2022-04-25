Govt can’t address insecurity, kidnapping, social vices without women –Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said not until the Federal Government involves women in policy making, addressing insecurity kidnapping and other forms of social vices, the country would continue to be a mirage The cleric in a Homily delivered yesterday at Divine Mercy Pastoral Area, Karu in Abuja on the occasion of the Mother’s Day celebration in the Catholic faith, advised the government to ensure active involvement of women in critical positions and in decision making processes. He said: “We ask God to bless all mothers and make them channels of God’s grace to transform our society wounded and corrupted in many ways. As pillars of the home, mothers can positively influence their husbands and children to build a culture of peace, honest dialogue and harmony. “It is impossible for government to fully address and combat social menaces such as insecurity, kidnapping, terrorism, banditry etc., without involving women in its policy-making strategies and implementation.” Archbishop Kaigama, who further insisted that people living in the country should feel safe wherever they find themselves, however, expressed worry over the lack of compassion and forgiveness being exhibited by perpetrators of violence in the country. While noting that bad leadership was largely responsible for the challenges of insecurity and poverty currently bedevilling the people, he, however, maintained that the sinful nature of man exhibited in various forms including corruption, immorality, murder, also have a role to play as such activities were more than enough to attract the wrath of God on Nigeria. “The degree of violence visited on Nigerians recently in many parts of the country shows clearly the lack of compassion and forgiveness by the perpetrators of such violence. “Nigerians are yelling, grumbling and complaining about the deteriorating situation of poverty and insecurity; they are very eager that university students should return to school, people should feel safe in their homes, markets, schools, public gatherings, in the airports, trains and highways. “Preachers at any given opportunity condemn the lackluster performance and the mismanagement of resources by government officials. Preachers must not, however, forget to urge individual Nigerians to an examination of conscience. The Pharisee in Luke 18:9-14 only saw the sins of the tax collector, not his own! “While we agree that the hardships we are encountering are a result of the incompetence, insensitivity, and mismanagement by political leaders, we must not fail to be self-critical; to flash the torch on our hearts to see the sins that the Bible says come from inside our hearts and defile and pollute us and our nation (cf. Mk 7:15),” he said
Related Articles
Constitution review: Our identity crisis over –Senator Odebiyi
The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Tolulope Odebiyi, has said that the passage of the Constitution amendment bill to change the name of Egbado to Yewa in his district, had ended the age long identity crisis of his people. Odebiyi stated this in Abuja while reacting to the outcome of the voting of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Women, children get psycho-social support in Delta
A group, the Standup for Women Society (SWS) yesterday declared “an era of favour” for vulnerable children and women, whose rights and development have been abused through the unveiling of a psycho-social support centre in Delta State. According to the group, barren, unmarried and violated women, who have suffered reproaches and other forms of domestic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: NEF creating north, south dichotomy – ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has taken a swipe at the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), and accused the group of creating a dichotomy between north and south. ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, stated that the Northern group is exploiting the gaps in democratic process to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)