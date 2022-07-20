News

Govt debunks purchasing substandard boats for A’Ibom fish farmers

Akwa Ibom State government has described as untrue insinuations that boats purchased recently by the state government for farmers in the state are substandard. The boats, according to the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Offiong Offor, were part of items supplied by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for the 2020 flood disaster and have since been distributed to the affected farmers. Offor, who disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital and said that the state government even provided logistics for the lifting of the boats and other components for the farmers, however, wondered why some people should describe the boats as unfit when the benefitting fish farmers did not complain about the condition of the boats.

The commissioner further explained that the same size and quality of boats were also supplied by NEMA to other states as part of the intervention without complaints from those states. She said that 200 fish farmers benefitted from the facilities, adding that NEMA also supplied other components such as collapsible ponds, floats, fingerlings and feeds to ameliorate the flooding. The Commissioner stated: “It is not true that the boats are substandard. They are not substandard. If they are good in Rivers and Bayelsa states, they will also be good in Akwa Ibom.

 

