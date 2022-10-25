Govt, EWAN, experts, others unite against insecurity in schools

 Minister: Govt not deterred to create good environment for education

We’re committed to achieving safe schools in the country – Experts

SUMMIT

Given the rising cases of insecurity due to activities of bandits, Boko Haram, herdsmen and other hoodlums plaguing the country, critical stakeholders in the education sector last week gathered to interrogate the menace

Against the backdrop of rising insecurity in schools across the country, which apparently aggravated the out-of-school children plaguing Nigeria, critical stakeholders, especially security experts and concerned government authorities, for one-day last week, brainstormed on how to tackle the menace.

It was at the 2022 Annual Education Summit, organised by the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN), held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos. The theme of the summit was “Towards Safe Schools in Nigeria.”

Welcoming guests and other participants to the summit, the Chairman of the association, Mojeed Alabi, said the summit was aimed at engaging different stakeholders responsible for keeping schools safe andconsolidatingtheireffortstoensure the implementation of the safe school policy.

Hesaidtheforumbecamenecessary following the rising cases of violent attacks on schools, moral decadence among both students and staff, and the danger constituted by the health hazards as witnessed during the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks.

As a body of journalists, Alabi noted that EWAN is strategically positioned to appraise the situation, especially with its interaction with relevant stakeholders within the nation’s education sector.

He said: “The only solution to the multifarious challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation can only be addressed by fixing the rot in the education sector. But no rot can be fixed except an atmosphere of peace is guaranteed.

“However, EWAN has observed that regrettably since education is on the concurrent list of the Constitution, efforts by the different arms of the government to achieve safety in schools are now at cross purposes. It is thus important for a forum such as this to be created for stakeholders across all levels of the government and private sectors to be brought together to jointly address the challenge and develop a workable plan that will ensure less friction among themselves.”

“And from the representatives of relevant governmental and nongovernmental bodies here today, we believe strongly that the vision will come to fruition.” Participants at the colloquium included school owners and administrators, heads of security agencies, teachers, parents, educational institutions and educationfocused civil societies, journalists, and students, among others.

The challenges

The one-day summit, however, acknowledged that insecurity in schools is a global challenge, identified the school safety issues to include physical violence such as attacks by bandits and terrorists; bullying (physical and cyber), gender violence, psycho-social hostility in the school environment, cultism, hooliganism, rape and substance abuse.

It, however, recognised the need for all stakeholders to swiftly work towards achieving the policy of safe schools in the country, even as it noted that the safe schools project in Nigeria should be a collective responsibility and should attract more commitment from all stakeholders.

While commending the improved security situation in schools in Lagos State, it insisted that since Lagos is not an island, it must collaborate with other states to cascade its efforts.

Meanwhile, in his presentation on “Terrorism and Attack on Schools: Effects on Education and Nigeria’s Economy,” the Registrar/Chief Executive of Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye said the conflict in the North-East has impacted negatively on education.

This is as he noted that over 2,295 teachers were killed in the region between 2009 and 2022, while over 19,000 teachers had been displace; over 910 schools had been damaged or destroyed due to the conflict; over 1,500 schools forced to close due to insurgency, and more than 600,000 children lost access to education.

He said: “Attacks on education create a ripple effect, setting in motion a range of negative impacts such as loss of education, early marriage, early pregnancy, and stigma associated with sexual violence and children born from rape, all of which can dramatically affect female students’ futures.

“The use of schools for various military purposes, including holding and executing captives, and as barracks for insurgents. This further contributed to parents’ and students’ fears about the safety of sending their children, and especially their daughters, back to school after the insurgents had departed.”

Ajiboye, however, noted that the role of teachers in safeguarding schools include keeping a close watch on learners to ensure that abuse and violence against learners are prevented or promptly responded to if they occur; reporting promptly suspected or actual cases of abuse or violence against a learner; and demonstrating the need to safeguard learners by promoting and practicing positive discipline.

As part of the way forward, he said the Federal Government should review its security architecture to address the deteriorating security situation because of terrorism and violent attacks on education.

Ajiboye added: The government should implement to the fullest the Safe Schools Declarations guidelines endorsed by Nigeria in 2015 and ratified by the President in 2019; while federal, state and Local Education Authorities should facilitate the immediate implementation of the National Policy on Safety, Security and Violence Free Schools (NPSSVFS) by making budgetary provisions.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should increase domestic education expenditure of 50 per cent over the next two years as committed at the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Education Summit,” the Registrar noted.

Setting the tone

Setting the tone of the discourse, Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in his keynote address, said that the development of this country in a sustainable fashion is largely dependent on how much we can impart on the ‘managers of the future (children and youths) of this country.

Therefore, he noted that we could not undermine the imperative nature of a safe and secure environment which is a prerequisite for effective teaching and learning for empowerment and development.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director of General Services at the Ministry, Mrs Vivian Wategire, statedthat though theattackson schools are not limited to Nigeria, pointed out that between 2012 and 2016, more than 600 teachers were reportedly killed in attacks while more than 19,000 were displaced.

“More so, the security situation in the country has had a domino effect on the literacy level of Nigerians as insurgency also destroyed 497 classrooms and left 2.8 million school learners in need of education-in-emergency support,’ he lamented.

According to him, this insipid situation has led to approximately six of every 10 children under the age of 18 years experiencing some form of violence and half of the children experiencing violence before the age of 10, and as it further aggravated the already challenging Out-of-School menace plaguing the Nigerian school system.

However, the Minister pointed out that despite the situation, the government at all levels were not deterred in their commitment to creating a good environment for education, which would increase literacy levels in the country.

Towards this end, he also noted thattheactionsandpoliciestowards safe schools show the Federal Government’s commitment to the present and the future of this country, as it is essentially committed to developing and increasing literacy which fits into the larger spectrum of the Federal Government’s commitment/ responsibility to the children, youths and the entire country.

Part of these action, Adamu stressed, is the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) initiated by the Federal Government in collaboration with the UN Special Envoy for Global Education and a coalition of Nigerian Business leaders during the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) in Abuja on May 2014 and the launch of the Safe Schools Fund as an initial response, with capitalisation from the Federal Government, Private Sector, and indicative grants from the African Development Bank.

Similarly, he added that the Federal Government in March 2019, signed the Instrument Ratifying the Safe Schools Declaration, thereby signaling the country’s commitment to endorse and uphold the principles of the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD), while the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the Memorandum on Mainstreaming and Implementation of the SSD Laws and Policies in Nigeria, thus paving the way for the domestication of the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD). Besides, the Minister said the National Council on Education in August 2021, approved the National Policy of Safety and Violence-Free Schools in Nigeria and its implementation guidelines as reference documents for all education Stakeholders.

“Worthy of note also, is that at the 4th International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration, hosted by Nigeria, in partnership with the African Union Commission, Argentina, Norway, Spain and the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) in October 2021, 113 countries including Nigeria, endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration amidst country level partnerships and inter-governmental political commitments to protect students, teachers, schools, and universities from the worst effects of armed conflict, which has been inculcated into the nation’s school policy with the deserving attention.

“As critical stakeholders represented at this high-powered and epoch-making summit, let me remind us that keeping schools safe allows children to look forward to being in an encouraging environment that promotes social and creative learning.

When their basic safety needs are not met, they are at risk of exposure to any form of disaster, gang membership and activity, substanceabuseorbullying, violence (including gender-based violence) and other hazards in and around schools, including attacks on schools.”

Hence, he stated that promoting school safety therefore, would create an open space for learners to explore, learn and grow, even as the Minister insisted that a safe learning environment is essential for students of all ages, without which they would be unable to focus on learning the skills needed for a successful education and future.

He, therefore, said that all stakeholders must put hands together to actualise the possibility and reality of safe schools in the country against all odds.

Stakeholders’ reaction

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who described the summit as “very important,” especially coming from members of the Fourth Estate of the Realms, said the association had not only demonstrated a high sense of professional responsibility as the ‘’Watch dog’’ of the society, but also expressed the readiness through advocacy programmes in line with the state government’s drive to formulate policies geared towards achieving safety and improved security system in schools so that the vision for delivering quality and sustainable education across all strata of education can be achieved.

He, therefore, noted that the theme of the summit was very apt and instructive, as it had raised the consciousness and concerns for improved security system not only in schools in Lagos State, but also generally in the society.

Wahab, who expressed dismay over the security situation in the country in the last few years, which hehintedwasworrisome, statedthat there was the need for a concerted effort and repeated advocacy programmes such as this not only to create public awareness on the need to be security conscious, but also, to enable relevant stakeholders come together and fashion out appropriate solutions that could help to address the current security challenges in schools, institutions, worship places, motor parks and other places.

He said: “Achieving quality and sustainable education therefore requires a very peaceful and conducive learning environment devoid of violence, security threat, sexual assault, harassment, hooliganism, brigandage, cultism, rapping, drug abuse and other social vices that may constitute security threat.

“Sadly, these menaces are deeply rooted in our educational system and they constitute a great threat to achieving safety and sustainable growth in education across the country.

As part of the measures to scale up security in our public schools and institutions, this administration has taken a lot of initiatives including; provision of perimeter fencing in all public schools, banning use of public schools for social parties/functions, regular public enlightenment campaigns/sensitisations on the danger of illicit drugs, cultism, violence in our institutions of learning, installation of renewable energy street lights in our schools as well as reward of excellence in academic programmes in schools and institutions, among others.

“In spite of all these efforts and initiatives, it is mind boggling to note that the general security challenge still persists in our schools and colleges.”

Wahab, therefore, charge all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to discussions and deliberations as well as offer expert opinions on how to nib this ugly trend in the bud once and for all, even as he noted it was therefore important that the government at all levels should formulate and implement policies that would help in rising up to the challenges posed by insecurity in schools.

Recommendations

In a three-page communique, the workshop recommended and proposed more advocacy, publicity and continued sensitisation about the safe school policy; more proactive measures to further sustain the new relative safety in schools nationwide; a codified policy for schools that must be complied with by both staff and students, and all persons working or living within the schools; as well as the provision of Close-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to help monitor and ensure adequate security of lives and properties in schools.

Besides, the summit recommended the construction of perimeter fences around schools nationwide, the constitution of security committees comprising members of the schools’ host communities and staffers of the schools to assist security agencies to achieve their set goals, improved use of visitors’ registers across schools to monitor those who come in and out of school facilities, and that school owners- public or private, should address the boarding system across schools that are vulnerable to physical attacks.

The summit also recommends mandatory establishment of counselling units in schools to address academic and psychosocial challenges of staff and students, adequate funding of schoolstoaccommodatesecurity facilities needed for safety such as the alternative source of power in cases of outages, and acknowledged therolesof homes and religious worship places to inculcate sound moral values in children and society at large.

The workshop also suggests improved collaboration among schools, especially those within the same neighbourhood to providesecurity, theintroduction of whistleblowing policies in schools to encourage persons with relevant information to come forward to share with relevant authorities.

While contesting the recent data by UNESCO, which puts the number of out-of-school children at 20 million in Nigeria, the communique challenges the relevantagenciesof government in Nigeria such as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE), among others, to collaborate towards generating genuine statistics on basic and high school enrollment and out-of-school children in the country.

Also recommended was the renovation of old school structures to accommodate inclusive education, especially for those with disabilities, and that no new structures without provision for inclusiveness should be approved.

The summit further sought a review of ECOWAS protocol that permits a porous influx of citizens of member-states into the country, and called for quick implementation of the new biometric identity cards for non- Nigerian citizens by the Nigeria Immigration Service to enhance monitoring of those entering the country, as well as improved transparency and accountability across schools nationwide, and constant review and assessment of relevant education policies by stakeholders including journalists.

Experts’ intervention

While expressing commitment and achievements towards safe schools in the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), noted that its School Safety Initiative, has drastically reduced insecurity in schools, with the formation of the Special Female Squad (SFS) by the Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi and which was inaugurated by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Commandant General, who was represented by the Commandant, Lagos State Command, Commandant of Corps (CC) Edenabu Okoro Eweka, said the Special Female Squad was established to serve as School Campaign Vanguard and play advocacy roles, among others in a bid to educate students and teachers, on the issues of safety and security, either in schools or out of schools.

He reiterated the NSCDC’s unflinching commitment to safe school initiative in Nigeria with the view to eradicating cultism, kidnapping, rape, bullying, hooliganism, drug abuse and other heinous crimes often seen among school children nationwide.

