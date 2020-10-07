Govt gives ultimatum to unregistered vessels, operators

From January 2021, cabotage vessels and operators without valid certificates or licence would be barred from operating on Nigerian waters.

To avoid this, operators with expired registration certificates have been asked to renew their cabotage operational certificate/ license for all cabotage vessels within three months.

The move is part of efforts to ensure strict enforcement of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 and Guidelines on Implementation of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

According to agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, at the expiration of the three months, NIMASA would notify relevant government authorities and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to bar vessels without valid cabotage certificates. He explained that the agency had issued a three-month ultimatum to companies engaged in Cabotage trade in Nigeria to register all vessels used in coastal and inland waters trade.

In addition to registration in the applicable Special Register for Cabotage Vessels and Ship Owning companies, and obtaining the Certificate of Cabotage Registration/ License, the Director- General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, reiterated that the Cabotage Act provided that every vessel intended for use in domestic trade must be duly registered by the Registrar of Ships.

He noted: “The law provides that every vessel intended for use under the Cabotage Act must be duly registered in the appropriate register and the operational certificates be renewed annually. We are out to ensure strict implementation of NIMASA’s mandate under the law.

Like this: Like Loading...