Business

Govt gives ultimatum to unregistered vessels, operators

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

From January 2021, cabotage vessels and operators without valid certificates or licence would be barred from operating on Nigerian waters.

 

To avoid this, operators with expired registration certificates have been asked to renew their cabotage operational certificate/ license for all cabotage vessels within three months.

 

The move is part of efforts to ensure strict enforcement of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 and Guidelines on Implementation of the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act 2003 by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

 

According to agency’s Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet, at the expiration of the three months, NIMASA would notify relevant government authorities and International Oil Companies (IOCs) to bar vessels without valid cabotage certificates. He explained that the agency had issued a three-month ultimatum to companies engaged in Cabotage trade in Nigeria to register all vessels used in coastal and inland waters trade.

 

In addition to registration in the applicable Special Register for Cabotage Vessels and Ship Owning companies, and obtaining the Certificate of Cabotage Registration/ License, the Director- General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, reiterated that the Cabotage Act provided that every vessel intended for use in domestic trade must be duly registered by the Registrar of Ships.

 

He noted: “The law provides that every vessel intended for use under the Cabotage Act must be duly registered in the appropriate register and the operational certificates be renewed annually. We are out to ensure strict implementation of NIMASA’s mandate under the law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Before the pandemic hit the economy, the number signing up for jobless aid had never exceeded 700,000 in a week, even during the depths of the 2007-2009 Great Recession. […]
Business

Asian stocks hit two-year high, as crude prices rally

Posted on Author Reporter

  Asian shares notched a 29-month high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China’s service sector augured well for continued recovery there. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rose 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018, extending a […]
Business

Business owners, traders lament forex scarcity

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Despite assurances of availability of foreign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) business owners, including importers of essentials goods in the country have been their inability to access foreign exchange to import raw materials for their factories.   The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) which confirmed that scarcity of forex is effecting its members, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: