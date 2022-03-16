Agric

‘Govt has a lot to do for agriculture to be lucrative, sustainable’

Posted on

 

 

Ambassador Adedayo Omolade Falusi who was listed among the Top 50 African entrepreneurs in 2021 has said that government has a lot to do to make agricultural business lucrative and sustainable.

“Availability of funds and ease of accessibility will go a long way; secondly, controlling the unnecessary increase in prices of raw materials will also help a lot. Most importantly, farmers need land for farming, this should be looked into and made very accessible.”

The founder and CEO of ‘My IVAV Farmstead’ also stated that the complaint by most entrepreneurs about Nigeria’s economy not being business-friendly to indigenous businesses is partially true.

“It is true to a large extent, but If you know how to manoeuvre and get things done, your business will succeed.”

Amb. Adedayo Falusi, who described ‘My IVAV Farmstead’, his agriculture business, as a “contemporary livestock farm”, explained that he is contemplating to digitise, with benefit of hindsight, he should have embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in a “more structured manner.”

He said: “But over the years, we have evolved and the livestock business is on a sound footing to the extent that we are inviting investors.”

His farm, located at Alagbaka Extension, Akure, Ondo State, has grown to become a steady supplier of goats, turkeys, catfish, snails and pigs for customers in the South West and other parts of the country.

“Now businesses such as restaurants, livestock resellers, caterers and other food-related business can register with us to get livestock on credit,” he said.

Speaking further, Amb. Adedayo Falusi underscored the importance of businesses creating investment vehicles, citing an example of the Poultry and Piggery, PP, Investment Promo of My IVAV Farmstead.

“The poultry runs on a complete cycle of five months and 18% return while the piggery investment runs for 11 months and 38% return on investment (ROI),” he disclosed.

 

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

