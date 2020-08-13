Govt has no money for aviation infrastructure – Minister

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has defended the plans by the Federal Government to concession some major airports across the country saying government has no money to invest in aviation infrastructure.

This is coming as the representative of the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf said the agency would review all concessions at all the airport terminals before the process that would throw up prefer bidders.

Haruna promised that the exercise would be transparently done to avoid mistakes of the past, stressing that the first time the labour unions were included to be part of the process.

The implication of this is that all existing concessions inside the terminals at Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano airports may either be terminated or allowed to run their course.

The minister disclosed that what is at stake is the concessioning or the terminals and not the airports as been insinuated by people.

Sirika, who joined the webinar put together by aviation think tank, Aviation Round Table (ART) entitled: “Nigerian Airport Concession: How Far, So Far” from Enugu Airport where he had gone to inspect facilities at the airport that is nearing completion, said unlike what the past administration was trying to do by selling off the airports, government’s dwindling revenue has made it imperative for it to consider private partnership in airport infrastructure.

The panelists comprised the Chairman, African Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Nick Fadugba, former Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, representative of Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Haruna Yusuf, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, aviation consultant, Dr. Daniel Young, Chief Executive Officer, Spring Fountain, Mr. Tunde Fagbemi and Chairman, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN).

Others are Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Osita Obierika, Director, Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Prof. Anthony Kila while Air Commodore Ademola Onitiju (rtd) served as moderator.

He disclosed that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport terminal which was built in 1979 for 200,000 passengers, currently processes nearly eight million passengers, lamenting that the facilities have been overstretched.

