‘Govt, individuals frustrating digital journalism’

Media practitioners have accused government and private individuals of frustrating journalism, especially the evolving digital journalism, in Nigeria. They claimed that both government and private individuals, who are not satisfied with any media report about them, threaten the media in different ways. The media practitioners stated this at a panel discussion on the theme: “Journalism Under Digital Siege: The Digital Era’s Impact on Freedom of Expression, Safety of Journalists and Access to Information” organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Media Career Development Network (MCDN), in collaboration with the U.S. Consulate General. The event was held at American Corner, Ikeja as part of a month-long press freedom activities by the bodies. The panelists, who included Associate Professor of Journalism and Director of Digital Media Research Centre, Lagos State University, Dr. Tunde Akanni; Founder, Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Mr. Fisayo Soyombo, the former Editor of Online and Digital Operations, The Punch Newspaper, Ms. Adesola Ayo-Aderele; and Editorial Page Editor, The Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Kunle Sanyaolu, related the challenges faced by the media to refusal to honour and uphold press freedom in Nigeria. The moderator of the discussion, Ms. Wemimo Adewuni, quoted Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution, which stipulates press freedom, stating that “the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media to, at all time, be free to uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.” However, they claimed that government, private organisations and individuals had continued to see media as their enemies, thereby frustrating them. Analysing some of the challenges faced by digital journalists, Soyombo said many times, the online media were forced to delete stories from their websites. He said some affected politicians and others even go ahead to remove news item from the websites without telling the media owners. He gave example of a time when a particular wealthy person, a politician, went to the host of his domain directly, ordering them to close his website totally if a particular story was not pulled down. “The host of the domain called me to remove the news item, threatening that if I didn’t, my website would be closed. I also threatened that I would drag them to court if my website is closed down and since then, nothing happened. “They said they would carry out their investigation and call me back but since then, I have not heard anything from them. This is to let you know the great challenges digital journalism in going through. These are just some of the challenges faced by digital online media, which the conventional media, especially the print, do no face.” They also identified the activities of the bloggers, who are not trained journalists as one of the factors affecting the digital journalism. According to them, the so called Citizen Journalists, who peddle rumours and report such information as news on their various platforms online without through investigation of the such information have continued to bastardise digital journalism. Sanyaolu charged the journalists to get professional knowledge and equip themselves with skills to conduct investigations, identify reliable sources, and fact-check information, adding that professional journalists must not be quick to break news based on rumour without investigating it. The gathering, however, agreed to change the appellate from ‘Citizen Journalists’ to just ‘Informant’ for the society to be able to differentiate them from the professional journalists, arguing that the name ‘journalists’ should not be attached to them any longer.

