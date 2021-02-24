Govt is not doing enough for arts, culture sector –Momoh

Call him a serial investor, art connoisseur and a servant of humanity, and you are no doubt stating the obvious. Frank Momoh, founder and President of the FROT Group of Companies, has over 30 years of entrepreneurship experience in providing unconventional business solutions in the Nigeria market.

He is an avid art collector, and he has organized different art shows and exhibitions to boost Nigeria’s talented artists, also being a talent mentor via his Talent management company.

His house in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos is home to rich array of artworks across various genres – paintings, sculptures including metal installation, wood carvings among others.

It is a gallery of sort as dozens of works including master pieces by notable Nigerian artists adorn every space. “You’re welcome to my house Tony,” he says warmly as he ushers one to a sit. Humble, easygoing, Momoh talks about art and culture, especially the visual art sector with palpable passion.

Penultimate Sunday, February 14, 2021 the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Revamping and Restoration of the National Theatre was signed between the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria/ Bankers Committee. Also signed is the contract award for the project. What is your opinion about this development? You asked. “I think it is a very welcome development because it is one that is already long overdue,” he says.

The National Theatre, he posits, is a national edifice. “It is supposed to be a showcase of what we hold in terms of our cultural heritage and history. It is like somebody coming to your house and you cannot welcome that person. It is the same thing when you have international visitors, they are supposed to have a place to go to, where they will understand, by just visiting, our cultural heritage and history.

“So I think it is a welcome development, and I hope that this time around they will implement what they have promised in their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). I commend the federal government, the Bankers Committee and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other stakeholders because it is very important; we must understand that it is a huge value chain and there are stakeholders in this value chain.

Art collectors like myself are stakeholders. I know a couple of art collectors who can contribute immensely to ensuring that this is implemented and that our pride is back again. The last time we had a national pride in terms of cultural heritage was in 1977 when Nigeria hosted FESTAC, and was tagged FESTAC 77, and that was a plus, and we are still riding on that glory till this day. I think it is time for us to step up and do the needful.”

On his expectation on the project, Momoh notes that he does not expect anything below international standard. “I want a situation where our National Theatre will be a one stop centre for those who really want to experience our arts and cultural because Nigeria’s cultural heritage is very deep, rich and robust.” He also shares his thoughts about the arts and culture sector in the last one year, especially due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“Arts for me has transcended hobby, it is now so passionate to the extent that it is now a case of nothing comes between me and my arts. I see that in the attitude of curators, in the attitude of auction houses, in the attitude of collectors as well. Yes, the pandemic has affected a lot of events – physical exhibitions, auctions and so on – but there are a lot of online auctions, exhibitions and showcases of our arts.

So, yes, the pandemic affected it but it has also provided another opportunity for people to think and circumvent the effect of the pandemic.” He does not, however, believe that the visual art sector is getting the desired attention from government.

“I can see rays of light but it is not up to what is expected because, if you look at our GDP, Tourism is not really playing much in the contribution as it is supposed to be. Countries UAE, talking about Dubai, for example, thrives on tourism and financial services.

They don’t have oil like us. But we have everything to celebrate and yet we are not celebrating. To answer your question, I don’t think the government is doing enough. Though, we have started to see some indications that arts and culture sector and tourism sector will be given the desired attention.”

On his passion for the art as well as philanthropy, he recalls how growing up in Benin in the then Bendel State, he was exposed to the famous Igun-Eronmwon Quarters known as Igun Street which is home to brass/bronze casting industries in Benin City and gives an opportunity to witness bronze casting in its various stages.

This triggered his interest. “I grew up in Benin, and you know that the old Bendel State was like an epicentre for arts and culture.

And you know, the Benin tradition is very strong in cultural preservation and heritage. And because I grew up in Benin I was very familiar with the Igun Bronze casters. We had early art galleries like Dibo Art Gallery which even without entering the gallery you could appreciate the sculptures and so on.

“That was how my interest began because sometimes I used to go to Igun Street and spend over three hours wondering how these things are made, the firing, melting the bronze and mould.

And that actually triggered my interest,” he says. But his interest in arts is not limited to just the visual art. He has recently been watching Nigerian movies as often as possible because he is looking at playing in that space (Nollywood) heavily.

“I now do a lot of watching. This is because I am using that as a screening process to improve my interest and to also anylize the industry to see what is needed, to see the gaps, to see what could be done cover those gaps.

So, yes, as often as I can muster time to do so.” He believes that the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, is growing but a lot still needs to be done.

“From the statistics we have read, which indicated that Nollywood is the third largest movie industry in the world. After Hollywood and Bollywood, Nollywood is next. With that size of market, transcending beyond Nigeria and West Africa, even in Sub-Sahara Africa, Nollywood is the most popular movie industry in Africa.

So, I think it’s growing, but a lot still needs to be done. But I must give the producers, directors, actors and the sponsors accolades because it is against all odds.

The environment is not particularly so conducive for them to thrive. But against all odds it is improving, and I also see a very bright future for the Nigerian movie industry, especially with the advent of streaming companies like Netflix, Amazons, AT&T, are now looking into that space.”

Significantly, his name has also become synonymous with philanthropy. This he explains is concentrated on three major areas which are arts, sports and education. He notes that his passion for dates back to when he was in secondary school.

According to him, whenever the secondary school which he attended has a match he used to prepare some sandwiches from home to support the team. “So, that support has always been there. I have always have passion for supporting sports, and it’s been very fulfilling for me personally.

My most cherished experience was the Nigerian table tennis participation in the Olympics that I was able to support them to attend, and also to appreciate them when they came back. It was a very huge source of happiness and joy for me. I also saw the enthusiasm in those athletics, because I asked one of them: How do you feel now?

And the person said: ‘Sir, if we can be getting this kind of support our confidence will improve.’ So, I think it is a very good one. I don’t intend to stop now. In fact, this is just the beginning,” he assures.

