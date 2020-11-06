Govt kicks off entrepreneurship programme for 250 youths in A’Ibom

The entrepreneurship programme designed to equip the skills of Akwa Ibom State youths has been kicked off with a target of 250 participants. The flag-off of the programme, tagged: “My Entrepreneurship Goal Programme (MEGP),” was announced by Governor Udom Emmanuel, who said it was in response to the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Speaking yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, on the commencement of the programme, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Marketing and Brand Management, Mr. Ime Uwah, said the first and second batch of the programme consisted of about 187 participants, while the third batch has a target of 250 youths.

Uwah, who further explained that the programmes would not provide funds or start-up capital for participants, but said it is budget-based assistance in the areas of registration of existing businesses, access to grants and payment for specific skills acquisition, among others. He stated that MEGP was only for youths with existing businesses that are about two years old, adding that the process of registration and selection for the programme was transparent.

