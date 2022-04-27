Govt mulls stiff penalties to end smuggling

The new Customs and Excise Management Act amendment bill is recommending severe penalties for smugglers and receivers of smuggled goods. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Despite the closure of Nigerian border in 2019, transnational crimes such as smuggling of illegal goods, illegal movement of persons, trafficking of persons, money laundering, theft, kidnapping and terrorism have not ceased in all the 84 approved border posts with over 1,316 illegal routes into country. Worried by the illegalities, the House of Representatives recently passed Customs and Excise Management Act amendment bill into law as part of measures to address the challenges with stiffer penalties for smugglers or persons in procession of smuggled goods across the country’s borders.

Joint operation

The new law, it was gathered, would allow NCS to cooperate with the Customs administrations of countries that share borders with Nigeria to enforce compliance with international trade rules and prevention and suppression of smuggling. In addition, it explained that NCS would enter into a Memoranda of Understanding with cooperating Customs administrations of borders countries setting out the respective responsibilities of the signatories to such memoranda.

Punishment

The new bill explained that any goods imported contrary to the law would attract imprisonment of five years without an option of fine and absolute forfeiture. The bill, which is currently awaiting concurrence from the Senate before it is passed to the president for assent, also stated that any person, who imported any goods concealed in a container of a different description, whether before or after delivery, commits an offence liable to an imprisonment of three years.

Power of detention

For instance, the law would empower Customs to detain any aircraft or ship that fails to comply with the laws of the land in terms of export and import of goods. Besides, it would impose a fine of N20 million on persons found to have encouraged the construction of illegal routes and tunnel in and out of the country and another fine of N10 million on owners of land where such tunnels are constructed.

Seizure

Also, it stated that Customs officer may take steps by way of detention of any aircraft intended or likely to depart for a destination outside Nigeria from any place other than a Customs control zone otherwise than as permitted in writing by the service before Customs’ clearance is given to prevent the departure. The bill explained: “Any person who contravenes any instructions given under subsection (1) of this section shall be liable to a fine of N5 million or to imprisonment for three years, or to both and if the aircraft flies in contravention of any such instruction’ or notwithstanding any steps taken to prevent the flight, the operator of the aircraft and the captain thereof shall, without prejudice to the liability of any other person under this subsection, each shall be similarly liable unless he proves that the flight took place without his consent or connivance. “Where goods are loaded into any ship, aircraft or vehicle for exportation or as stores are unloaded in Nigeria without a written authorisation, the master of the ship, the captain of the aircraft, or any person in charge of the vehicle without authorisation, shall upon conviction, be liable to a fine of N50 million or 10 years imprisonment, and the goods shall be forfeited.”

Warehousing

It also requires that nobody shall operate a Customs warehouse without a license issued by NCS to the warehouse keeper, subject to the payment of such fees as may be specified by the Service. Again, the bill stipulates a penalty of N10 million for any warehouse keeper who, without the prior written approval of the Service, makes any alteration to, or addition to, a warehouse, in addition to having the license revoked by the Service. It also provides a fine of N10 million for any warehouse keeper who allow his warehouse to used or uses his warehouse in contravention of the conditions of the license, while allowing a building to be used or permit it to be used to deposit goods for warehouse purposes without a valid license is liable to a fine off N20 million and an additional N1 million for every day the offence is committed.

Illegal export

The bill also provides for a fine of N3 million or an imprisonment of two years or both for a person who is involved in exporting any goods chargeable with duties. It explained that manufacturing of excisable tobacco and its substitutes without a valid tobacco manufacturer excise license would now be an offence under the law and anybody who failed to comply with the regulations is liable on conviction to an imprisonment for a term of five years or a fine of N20 million or both.

Forfeiture

in addition, the bill grants NCS power to regulate the manufacturing of carbonated drinks and other beverages, noting that doing so without an excise license would attract a fine of N20 million, while the carbonated drinks, vessels, utensils, or materials used or which can be used for manufacturing, in the person’s possession shall be subject to forfeiture.

Last line

There is need for government to create conducive environment that would discourage arms smuggling and enforce compliance.

