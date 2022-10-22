Govt. must create environment for youths to thrive -Luxuryworld Bathrooms founder, Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie

It has often been said that the wealth of a nation is not determined by the number of its mineral resources or material resources. The wealth of a nation largely depends on the energy of its people, particularly the youths.

Across many fields of endeavour, Nigerian youths are pulling themselves by the bootstrap and in the past few years, have become household names in music, comedy, technology, painting among others.

To help harness the creative energy of the youths Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie, the CEO of Luxuryworld Bathrooms wants government at both sub-national and national levels to come up with deliberate policies to help Nigerians youths to realize their dreams.

“I think the government should create policies to assist the youths in becoming stable in whatever they are doing” he told journalists recently.

One of such policies, according to the Luxuryworld Bathrooms boss is a stable exchange rate, which keep getting worse in the country.

“The poor value of the naira,” he recalled: “Affected my business because I am an importer. Before I can do business with my colleagues outside the country, I have to change my naira to dollar but the naira crash affected my business significantly.”

Unknown to many, Ekwenugo Chigozie is a philanthropist who derives joy putting smile in the faces of people. And according to him, he will keep doing this as long as his business keeps expanding and taking her place in the sun as a successful brand known for quality service delivery.

Asked for his comment on the character of leadership in the country, the Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO maintained that it is not an easy task to get the best of people.

“I can only say that leading a lot of people is not that easy and that’s why the young people are requesting for a space on the leadership table.”

On the flip aside of the interview, he revealed his hatred for a particular subject while in secondary school, saying: “If I were given a second chance, I would have liked to stop skipping physics classes,” even as he revealed his hobbies to include swimming, playing games and tourism.

Founded in 2017, Luxuryworld Bathrooms is slowly and steadily becoming a household name among Nigerians, given it’s affordable and quality products that have transformed many homes across the country.

The brand is famous for its straightforwardness and openness in business. To prove its readiness for business, Ekwenugo Chigozie places a five-year warranty on items delivered to clients in any part of Lagos State.

