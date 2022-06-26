Govt must support creative designers internationally –Ronke Ademiluyi

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi is a lawyer by profession but a fashion entrepreneur by passion. Wherever there is opportunity to promote and support Nigerian indigenous fashion designers, Princess Ronke is at the forefront, using all her resources, contacts to make things happen. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the business oriented woman, who runs African Fashion Week London and Nigeria in the past decade speaks about the need for Nigerian government to support young creatives in the fashion industry and how this can bring tremendous growth to the economy

You have done African fashion week in London and in Nigeria. What are their peculiarities, differences and where Nigeria should improve?

This is our 8th year hosting the African Fashion Week Nigeria in collaboration with Lagos Fashion Fair. One of the peculiarities is that a lot of Nigerian designers rely on textiles from abroad. As much as they were designers based in Nigeria, they still have to import their textiles. Now, we encourage them to use our indigenous textiles and fabrics.

That was one of the reasons we set up the Adire hub to be able to continue producing for them. When we had African Fashion Week Nigeria, few years back, we had Anthropology, a big store in the US come as a buyer. They saw a few designs on the runway and wanted to buy a design off the runway.

They wanted 1000 pieces but the designer did not have the capacity to reproduce. The designers’ problem was not a financial thing but because that particular fabric was not available in the market. I believe she got the fabric at Balogun market, made her pieces and showcased it on the runway but by the time she went back, the fabric was no longer available. This is one of the reasons we set up the Adire hub, so that designers will be consistent with their designs. We have the ability to reproduce thousands of one fabric.

African Fashion Week Nigeria is collaborating with Lagos Fashion Fair. Tell us what is new about the fashion exhibition coming up in September?

The Master Classes is one of the new things we are doing differently. The Master Classes, which are going to be done by Toyin Lawani will help educate the fashion designers into becoming entrepreneurs, and we all know that Toyin Lawani is a serial entrepreneur. That is why we have her on board this year.

Is she the only one to handle the Master Classes?

For now, yes, she is the only one but we are going to have more people. We are starting with her to conduct the Master Classes this year.

Speaking on behalf of the African Fashion Week Nigeria and Lagos Fashion Exhibition, this year’s event is going to be like a bespoke awareness programme. We will be introducing our designers and channeling them for the export industry.

Here, the focus will be to help them to grow their brands to a level where it can be exported. We really need an export channel for our designers to help them grow. Yes, we are promoting them inwards but we need to promote them outside the country as well. So from this awareness programme, we will choose some of them that will showcase at African Fashion Week London in October, where the best of Nigerian fashion will be exhibited.

How many designers are you hoping to take to London after the Lagos Fashion Exhibition?

For the Best of Nigeria in London, we are hoping to take 10 designers from Nigeria. And we would love for them to be supported by our government.

Every year, we have government from South Africa, from Seychelles, Egypt and so many other African countries that promote and support their designers at the international African Fashion Week London platform. We will like to see our government support our designers as well.

Just like the Founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Exhibition, Ayodeji Olugbade said, the Chinese, the Turkish who come into Nigeria get 70 per cent backing from their government because it helps the economy grow and promotes their export channels. If we have our own government agencies supporting our young creatives, our designers to go abroad and exhibit what is made in Nigeria, it will help our economy grow as well.

You also supported the just concluded Fashion Finest Africa. Tell us about this found love for wearing only adire all the time…

Off the back of African Fashion Week London and Nigeria, we established an indigenous, local textile production industry of Adire in Ile Ife, Osun State. We were gifted with about six acres of land by the Imperial Magesty, Ooni of Ife. We were also given start up funds. We don’t design; we don’t make ready-to-wear designs but we design the fabrics which enables the designers create their own pieces.

The textile industry has been dormant for a while before your team made this brilliant establishment. Are there measures in place to expand these textile industry to other states in Nigeria and also export the Adire fabric?

We are looking into it. We opened our doors as a textile industry last year. So, we are about one-year-old. We export to so many countries at the moment. We export to the United States of America, to United Kingdom, Canada, to Brazil and to other countries in Europe as well. The demand for Adire in the last two years has skyrocketed. We should see the vision of the future and take advantage of it.

We should also think about creating a hub of textile industry in cities across the South West because Adire is from the South West. It is a Yoruba fabric.

You founded the African Fashion Week London and African Fashion Week Nigeria. What is your background in fashion that makes you so passionate? Are you a designer?

For me, I am more into the business of fashion. I am not a fashion designer. I didn’t study fashion. I actually studied Law. I always try to find out how brands can remain sustainable in everything they do. When you are talking about business, it cuts across, whether it is in fashion, textile or building or construction. You just have to know that any business you set up must have Return On Investment. If not, it will die.

Do you wear other kinds of clothes like jeans, plain shirt because lately, you wear only Adire?

When I started African Fashion Week London in 2011, Adire was not really popular. So, I used to wear only Ankara then. For about 10 years, I was wearing Ankara. Now that there is a revolution for Adire, it’s Adire that I wear now. Also because we produce Adire fabric, the best way to market it is to wear it.

Would it be a problem wearing Adire to law court if you were practicing your profession?

I am not practicing as a lawyer. So, there is no problem.

At what point while studying law did you decide that fashion is what you are more interested in?

I have always wanted to go into the business of fashion but you know back in those days while growing up, telling your parents you want to study fashion is a No No. That was why I opted for law. Immediately I graduated from West London University, I went straight into fashion. I moved back to Nigeria and set up a few boutiques called ‘Roukies’ in 2001.

Is the boutique still functional?

Roukies promoted western designs and in 2011, I started African Fashion Week London. I moved over to promoting African designs and closed all ‘Roukies’ branches. My vision is to promote African designers and make them visible within the international fashion industry, the mainstream fashion industry because when I started African Fashion Week London in 2011, there were no platforms that promoted or supported the growth in the African Fashion. Meanwhile, there were so much creativity and talent behind the African designs. This is why I set up African Fashion Week London.

