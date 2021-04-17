News

Govt officials, other stakeholders responsible for NDDC’s failure, says Akpabio

Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has blamed government officials and all relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region for the past failures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), to deliver on its mandate. Akpabio, who is the supervising minister of NDDC, identified corruption, weak governance and institutional weaknesses as well as lack of proper synergy as some of the drawbacks of the commission. He said this yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State while presenting a keynote address to flag-off NDDC’s retreat, with the theme: ‘’Collaborating, Planning and Re-strategising for a better Niger Delta Region.’’ The minister said transparency and inclusiveness in the commission’s budgeting systems, evaluation and strict monitoring of projects and programmes are necessary for the NDDC to impact meaningfully in the region.

Akpabio said, ‘’we have just finished the Capacity Building Workshop organized with critical stakeholders covering, the National Assembly, the state governments of the region, oil companies, traditional rulers, civil societies, youth and NDDC management. ‘’For the commission to effectively and efficiently deliver on its mandate as captured in Section seven of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act (as amended), it was decided to look at ways at achieving an all-inclusive budget. ‘’It is clear that fiscal transparency in budgeting has been compromised, not only by executive overrides, but by weak internal mechanisms, which give little or no resistance to overbearing external influences

