News

Govt. orders restriction of movement in Ondo bye-election

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comments Off on Govt. orders restriction of movement in Ondo bye-election

Ondo State Government has ordered restriction of movement by residents as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the bye-election for the vacant Akure North/South federal constituency scheduled today. According to the state government, the move became imperative in order to ensure a violence-free election within the two local governments that make up the federal constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, late Hon Adedayo Omolafe of the PDP in August, 2021 and INEC had earlier cleared seven political parties to participate in the bye-election. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, movement will be movements restricted between 12:00 am of Friday and 5:00 pm of Saturday, adding that security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance of the directive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia to probe source of explosive found in primary school

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Abia State government has vowed to unravel the source of an object suspected to be an explosive device at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said yesterday that the government was currently working with relevant security agencies to […]
News

Nkire calls for return of APC BoT

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amember of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called for the immediate reconstitution of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party. Nkire, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC, made the call in Abuja in the midst of the crises rocking the party […]
News

Kim ready for ‘dialogue, confrontation’ with US

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said his country needs to prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation” with the US, and “especially to get fully prepared for confrontation”. North Korea had earlier snubbed efforts by President Joe Biden’s administration to establish diplomatic communication. This marks the first time Kim has directly commented on Biden’s administration, reports […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica