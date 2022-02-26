Govt. orders restriction of movement in Ondo bye-election

Ondo State Government has ordered restriction of movement by residents as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to conduct the bye-election for the vacant Akure North/South federal constituency scheduled today. According to the state government, the move became imperative in order to ensure a violence-free election within the two local governments that make up the federal constituency.

The seat became vacant following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, late Hon Adedayo Omolafe of the PDP in August, 2021 and INEC had earlier cleared seven political parties to participate in the bye-election. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, movement will be movements restricted between 12:00 am of Friday and 5:00 pm of Saturday, adding that security agencies have been instructed to ensure full compliance of the directive.

