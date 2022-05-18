Metro & Crime

Govt, police give conflicting reports on Kano explosion, 9 confirmed dead

At least nine persons have died after an explosion rocked Aba Road in Sabon Gari area of Kano State. The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said the bodies were recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building beside a primary school. The police earlier said the explosion was triggered by gas cylinder and not a bomb as being speculated. Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, who confirmed this, said because there is a welder, just by the place, and he is the first victim in this situation. He made the clarification during his visitation to the scene of the incident. Dikko, who spoke in Hausa, had confirmed that four persons were killed in the explosion that happened near a private school on Aba Road, Sabon Gari, Kano. The CP said that rescue workers were working to remove people trapped at the building where the explosion occurred. Meanwhile, the Kano State government and the police command in the state have given conflicting report on the massive explosion. While the Kano Police Command said the explosion was caused by gas cylinders and not bomb as many had speculated, but the state government said it was yet to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Kano State Commissioner of Police, Samaila Dikko, said in a radio and television broadcast yesterday in Kano that the gas exploded at a welding point near a primary school on Aba Road in Sabon Gari, Kano. But the Kano State government could not say whether the explosion was caused by a bomb or a gas cylinder, but it said the explosion did not occur in a school. The state Commissioner for  Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government. He said while the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

 

Garba called on the people in the state particularly those living in the area where the incident occurred to remain calm while government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter. The commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast on any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.

 

