Govt, private sector collaboration catalyst for economic growth – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that effective collaboration between federal and states government with the private sector was a catalyst for boosting economic growth, diversification and improved productivity. Osinbajo, who stated this yesterday at the closing of the maiden Gombe State Investment Summit, also noted that improving the business environment was critical to the prosperity of the country. According to him, states could further boost economic growth and investments by approaching development like a sovereign state while improving the business environment for small businesses to thrive. According to him; “The future of our country rests in the hands of business owners, the entrepreneurs, all over this State and all of our country.

“The successes that we have seen here in Gombe are substantially on account of the effective collaboration of the private sector, the states and the federal government. Our federation benefits our people when the states and federal authorities alongside private actors think and work together.’’ Highlighting significant improvements recorded by the Gombe State government, Osinbajo noted that; “as a progressive government, we remain committed to policies and reform efforts that are geared towards economic diversification and improved productivity.”

Speaking specifically on the nation-state nexus in development, using Gombe as an example, the Vice President noted that it was; “fascinating that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approached the development of the state by thinking as a Sovereign State as opposed to thinking as a sub-nation- al.”

In his view, the governor’s vision to draw up a 10-year development plan – Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and determination towards creating an enabling business environment, were key pivots to economic growth. He added that the state has already started reaping the rewards of its approach towards development. Osinbajo performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Domagric Integrated Rice Mill, located inside the 1000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park.

